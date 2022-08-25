NJ janitor arrested for sexually assaulting child family member

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 39-year-old Ridgefield Park janitor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a family member who is a minor, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Police reported the sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 to the prosecutor’s office on Monday and arrested Jose Patricio-Manzano the following day.

Prosecutors believe Patricio-Manzano assaulted the child more than once.

He faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

He’s being held at Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance.