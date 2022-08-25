ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

$3 movies Saturday will celebrate National Cinema Day, thanks to this theater nonprofit

Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place and The Broad Theater will be part of The Cinema Foundation's national event to promote getting out and seeing a movie, an effort to rebound after sluggish attendance during the pandemic.
ELMWOOD, LA
NOLA.com

A splash of vibrant color can wake up drab decor. Here are 5 easy ways to dive in without breaking the bank

You don't have to have a designer's eye to start adding color. Use these pieces as easy inspiration to start experimenting. If you want to breathe new life into a piece of drab furniture, Chalk Paint offers an easy way to give it a fresh look without sanding or priming. Chalk Paint creator Annie Sloan will be in town to host The Big Paint Weekend on Sept. 17-18 at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. For more information, visit anniesloan.com/us/about/events.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Elizabeth, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar

The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Brennan
NOLA.com

New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Harvey killing inspires movement to engage children, halt violence

Four weeks after Orin Grant Jr. was lured out of a Harvey house and fatally shot, family and friends of the 20-year-old college student and church drummer vowed Tuesday to end the kind of violence that claimed his life. His father, Rev. Orin Grant Sr., and more than 150 relatives,...
HARVEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noma#Sculpture Garden#New Orleans Museum Of Art#Garden Party#St James Cheese Co
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Remembering Hurricane Katrina, the state's medical marijuana business prepares to further expand and the story behind the gift of the New Orleans Museum of Art. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years later. Hurricane Katrina made landfall...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Mike Ditka spun the wheel and pared his roster down to the legal limit Monday. In fact, the Saints are actually one below the 53-man limit, as they are hoping to sign another defensive lineman before the season starts. That lineman won't be Renaldo Turnbull,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Construction training class for adults begins Sept. 26

A 10-week training course for adults interested in working in general construction, green construction and environmental remediation will begin Sept. 26 through the Environmental & Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program. Training scholarships enable unemployed and underemployed adults ages 18 and over to receive the training free of charge. Job placement assistance is...
METAIRIE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Sydney

Comments / 0

Community Policy