FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
$3 movies Saturday will celebrate National Cinema Day, thanks to this theater nonprofit
Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place and The Broad Theater will be part of The Cinema Foundation's national event to promote getting out and seeing a movie, an effort to rebound after sluggish attendance during the pandemic.
NOLA.com
A splash of vibrant color can wake up drab decor. Here are 5 easy ways to dive in without breaking the bank
You don't have to have a designer's eye to start adding color. Use these pieces as easy inspiration to start experimenting. If you want to breathe new life into a piece of drab furniture, Chalk Paint offers an easy way to give it a fresh look without sanding or priming. Chalk Paint creator Annie Sloan will be in town to host The Big Paint Weekend on Sept. 17-18 at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. For more information, visit anniesloan.com/us/about/events.
NOLA.com
These treasured New Orleans area sites might disappear. Landmarks Society raises alarm.
Earlier this year, preservationists with the Louisiana Landmarks Society were so alarmed by the deterioration of the 7th Ward jazz landmark Perseverance Hall that they added it to their 2022 list of the nine most endangered sites in the New Orleans area. The nine notorious sites were unveiled Tuesday at...
NOLA.com
Southern Decadence celebrates its 50th anniversary on Labor Day weekend with a parade, parties and more
After two years without Southern Decadence, Grand Marshals Rikki Redd and Danny Girl are looking forward to the return of its parade, which starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in front of the Golden Lantern bar on Royal Street at the edge of the French Quarter. “Decadence is definitely...
NOLA.com
This weekend's DaBaby concert in New Orleans is canceled following low ticket sales
A concert by controversial rapper DaBaby scheduled for Friday (Sept. 2) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled. The concert's promoters say they are working on putting together a replacement show on a new date, possibly at a different venue, with a beefed-up talent roster that will "likely" still include DaBaby.
NOLA.com
Blue Oak BBQ, Frenchmen Street bar Rambler combine to buy Avenue Pub; see what’s next
The news that the New Orleans bar the Avenue Pub was up for sale stirred wide ranging interest. After all, it was the 24-hour dive bar that became a craft beer mecca and introduced many to the finer side of beer connoisseurship as interest in it was exploding. Now, a...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar
The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
NOLA.com
Long-lost, Katrina-inspired painting by graffiti master Banksy rediscovered, according to report
A painting by the fabled British street artist Banksy that was thought to be destroyed years ago, has been rediscovered and is being restored. The painting, which depicts a child playing on a rope swing that was made from a life preserver, was stenciled on the exterior of a flooded Lower 9th Ward saloon that has since been demolished.
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
NOLA.com
Mary Zervigon, tireless civic activist and fixture at City Hall for decades, dies at 83
Mary Keller Zervigon, who held posts in two mayoral administrations, worked in a multitude of volunteer activities and reared five children as a divorced mother, died Saturday at her New Orleans home of complications of epilepsy, her son Luis Zervigon said. She was 83. “She did so much good work...
NOLA.com
Mikhail Gorbachev visited New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2007: Read the coverage
This story was published in The Times-Picayune on Oct. 6, 2007. Gorbachev died Tuesday at 91. Mikhail Gorbachev drew loud cheers in New Orleans Friday when he promised to lead a local revolution if the Army Corps of Engineers doesn't keep its promise to improve levees by 2011. "We will...
NOLA.com
Harvey killing inspires movement to engage children, halt violence
Four weeks after Orin Grant Jr. was lured out of a Harvey house and fatally shot, family and friends of the 20-year-old college student and church drummer vowed Tuesday to end the kind of violence that claimed his life. His father, Rev. Orin Grant Sr., and more than 150 relatives,...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Remembering Hurricane Katrina, the state's medical marijuana business prepares to further expand and the story behind the gift of the New Orleans Museum of Art. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years later. Hurricane Katrina made landfall...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Mike Ditka spun the wheel and pared his roster down to the legal limit Monday. In fact, the Saints are actually one below the 53-man limit, as they are hoping to sign another defensive lineman before the season starts. That lineman won't be Renaldo Turnbull,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans East residents gather for "call to action" to rid of blight in their neighborhoods
Dozens of New Orleans East residents gathered at the old Pendleton Methodist Hospital Sunday to draw attention to blighted buildings in the neighborhood. The meeting was a “call to action” for the New Orleans East community, according to Anthony Jackson, Jr., who leads Flight Blight NOLA, an organization attempting to rid the city of blighted buildings.
NOLA.com
Construction training class for adults begins Sept. 26
A 10-week training course for adults interested in working in general construction, green construction and environmental remediation will begin Sept. 26 through the Environmental & Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program. Training scholarships enable unemployed and underemployed adults ages 18 and over to receive the training free of charge. Job placement assistance is...
NOLA.com
2022 St. Tammany football preview: Brian Jenkins ready to write final chapter at Pearl River
Change is inevitable, but so is Pearl River senior running back Brian Jenkins. The Rebels welcome their third coach in as many seasons as Eric Collins took over this summer, but he did not take over an empty cupboard. Jenkins, who rushed for 1,333 yards on 152 carries for an...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell charged more than $29K in flight upgrades, despite strict rules against them
Since January 2021, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has spent roughly $29,000 extra on airfare so she can fly business or first class instead of coach, despite a city policy that forbids employees from doing so, records show. The city’s longstanding travel policy directs employees to pay the difference in price when...
NOLA.com
New program to help St. Tammany start-up businesses, build entrepreneurship
A new 10-week program that aims to give north shore entrepreneurs and potential startup founders the tools to create a business plan will launch Sept. 4, part of a partnership with St. Tammany Corp., the parish's economic development agency, and The Idea Village. The partnership is key to St. Tammany...
NOLA.com
Cross country preview: boys, girls runners to watch; things to know
All seven runners are back from a team that placed fourth in 5A last season, including Calico — first among his teammates at state and district. Placed seventh individually at the 2A state meet, making him the top returning finisher from a team that placed third last season. Jace...
