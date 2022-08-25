Read full article on original website
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
No more lifeguards on duty at Popham Beach State Park
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) – Officials are urging people to be extra careful if you plan to swim at Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg during the remainder of the summer. There will be no lifeguards on duty starting on Monday. If you go to the beach, you will swim at...
'It's inhumane:' Elderly, disabled tenants at Franklin Towers left without power for days
PORTLAND (WMGE)-- The power is still out at Franklin Towers in Portland following Friday night's storm. A fix isn't likely to happen for another week or two. The outage starts on the 7th floor and goes all the way up to the 16th floor at the very top, but just inside the apartment units.
Maine man accused of stealing car with woman and baby inside
HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and baby inside. Police charged 48-year-old David Tayes of Baldwin with two counts of kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and reckless conduct. According to police, Tayes stole a car...
Casco Bay High School teacher honored to be nominated for Maine Teacher of the Year
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Casco Bay High School teacher is in the running for the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year. Portland Public Schools says Matt Bernstein, a ninth-grade social studies teacher, was named the 2022 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year in May. In June, Bernstein was selected...
Thousands gather for 'Pet Rock in the Park' in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It was a pet party in Portland on Sunday. Thousands of people and their pets gathered at Deering Oaks Park to spend time together and raise money for the Animal Cancer Foundation. Portland Radio Group hosted "Pet Rock in the Park" Sunday. Organizers say the event gives...
3 injured in Portsmouth stabbing, no arrests made yet
PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Three people were injured after a stabbing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire over the weekend. On Saturday, police responded to a wooded area near Cabot and McDonough Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When they arrived, they found three people sitting on the...
'I don't want anyone to go through this:' Maine woman loses dogs to toxic algae bloom
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – A popular park in Cumberland is experiencing a toxic blue-green algae bloom. Officials say the algae at Twin Brook Recreational Facility is very dangerous to dogs in high concentrations. Elayna Girardin was walking her dogs Stella and Luna at Twin Brook Recreational Facility a little over...
Maine man seriously injured after car pulls out in front motorcycle
RAYMOND (WGME) -- Police say a Gray man was seriously injured after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Raymond Tuesday morning, causing the vehicles to collide. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old Casco man driving a Subaru Outback was turning left onto Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart when he pulled out in front a of a motorcycle operated by a 31-year-old Gray man.
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough
SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
Conviction, sentence overturned for Maine man accused of killing neighbor with machete
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man who was once convicted of murder is now walking free because of a judge's mistakes. A jury found Bruce Akers of Limington guilty of murder in January 2020 for the death of his neighbor, and he was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
Some Lewiston parents concerned with new policy preventing phones in school
LEWISTON (WGME) – School children in Lewiston will see some big changes when it comes to their phones this year. When they walk through the doors Wednesday, middle school students will need to have their phone off and put inside their bags. The school board voted unanimously Monday night...
Saco man killed in head-on crash after car crosses center line
SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says a man was killed in a head-on crash on New County Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash between a pick-up truck and a sedan happened around 4:38 p.m. in the area of 178 New County Road in Saco. Investigators say the...
Norway arson suspect allegedly poured gas on mattress and lit it on fire
NORWAY (WGME) -- An Oxford County woman is accused of setting her mattress on fire on purpose, which then destroyed her entire apartment building in Norway. Police charged 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor with arson. She's being held at the Oxford County Jail without bail after investigators say she poured gasoline...
Richmond police 'Cram the Cruiser' to help local students
RICHMOND (WGME) – The Richmond Police Department held their "Cram the Cruiser" event Monday, collecting school supplies for local children. People brought in everything from glue sticks to notebooks to even snacks for students. The police chief says after the event, teachers will come pick up what they need...
Lewiston to start new school year with new cellphone restrictions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Starting this school year, a new cellphone policy will be in place in Lewiston that will significantly restrict the use of devices in schools. Under the policy, the Sun Journal reports students in pre-K to grade 8 would be required to keep cellphones in their bag during the day.
Virginia governor stumping for LePage in Lewiston next week
LEWISTON (WGME) -- One of the nation's most high-profile governors will campaign for former Governor Paul LePage next week. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is stumping for LePage in Lewiston on September 7. Youngkin is making the rounds stumping for Republican gubernatorial candidates in left-leaning states. According to an email for...
60 gallons of oil, fuel spill into Songo River after boat fire in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) – Dozens of gallons of oil and fuel leaked into the Songo River in Naples Tuesday night after a large boat caught fire. One neighbor says the fire was so big, he thought it might have been the woods outside his house. Neighbor Chris Garcia says he...
'I didn't believe her:' Neighbors shocked after Norway woman allegedly sets home on fire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Court documents are providing more details about a woman who is accused of burning down her apartment building in western Maine over the weekend. Court documents say 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor told a police officer that she poured gasoline on her bed and lit it on fire.
2 seriously injured after motorcycle, car collide in Alfred
ALFRED (WGME) -- Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle and a car collided in Alfred on Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Shaker Pond Ice Cream. Investigators say the car was turning into the ice cream parlor when the motorcycle, travelling...
