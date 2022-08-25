ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

No more lifeguards on duty at Popham Beach State Park

PHIPPSBURG (WGME) – Officials are urging people to be extra careful if you plan to swim at Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg during the remainder of the summer. There will be no lifeguards on duty starting on Monday. If you go to the beach, you will swim at...
PHIPPSBURG, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of stealing car with woman and baby inside

HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and baby inside. Police charged 48-year-old David Tayes of Baldwin with two counts of kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and reckless conduct. According to police, Tayes stole a car...
HAMPTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, ME
City
South Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WGME

Thousands gather for 'Pet Rock in the Park' in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It was a pet party in Portland on Sunday. Thousands of people and their pets gathered at Deering Oaks Park to spend time together and raise money for the Animal Cancer Foundation. Portland Radio Group hosted "Pet Rock in the Park" Sunday. Organizers say the event gives...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

3 injured in Portsmouth stabbing, no arrests made yet

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Three people were injured after a stabbing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire over the weekend. On Saturday, police responded to a wooded area near Cabot and McDonough Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When they arrived, they found three people sitting on the...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orwellian#Park Rangers#Toys
WGME

Maine man seriously injured after car pulls out in front motorcycle

RAYMOND (WGME) -- Police say a Gray man was seriously injured after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Raymond Tuesday morning, causing the vehicles to collide. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old Casco man driving a Subaru Outback was turning left onto Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart when he pulled out in front a of a motorcycle operated by a 31-year-old Gray man.
RAYMOND, ME
WGME

Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGME

Saco man killed in head-on crash after car crosses center line

SACO (WGME) -- The Saco Police Department says a man was killed in a head-on crash on New County Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash between a pick-up truck and a sedan happened around 4:38 p.m. in the area of 178 New County Road in Saco. Investigators say the...
SACO, ME
WGME

Norway arson suspect allegedly poured gas on mattress and lit it on fire

NORWAY (WGME) -- An Oxford County woman is accused of setting her mattress on fire on purpose, which then destroyed her entire apartment building in Norway. Police charged 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor with arson. She's being held at the Oxford County Jail without bail after investigators say she poured gasoline...
NORWAY, ME
WGME

Richmond police 'Cram the Cruiser' to help local students

RICHMOND (WGME) – The Richmond Police Department held their "Cram the Cruiser" event Monday, collecting school supplies for local children. People brought in everything from glue sticks to notebooks to even snacks for students. The police chief says after the event, teachers will come pick up what they need...
RICHMOND, ME
WGME

Lewiston to start new school year with new cellphone restrictions

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Starting this school year, a new cellphone policy will be in place in Lewiston that will significantly restrict the use of devices in schools. Under the policy, the Sun Journal reports students in pre-K to grade 8 would be required to keep cellphones in their bag during the day.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Virginia governor stumping for LePage in Lewiston next week

LEWISTON (WGME) -- One of the nation's most high-profile governors will campaign for former Governor Paul LePage next week. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is stumping for LePage in Lewiston on September 7. Youngkin is making the rounds stumping for Republican gubernatorial candidates in left-leaning states. According to an email for...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

2 seriously injured after motorcycle, car collide in Alfred

ALFRED (WGME) -- Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle and a car collided in Alfred on Sunday. Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Route 202 near Shaker Pond Ice Cream. Investigators say the car was turning into the ice cream parlor when the motorcycle, travelling...
ALFRED, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy