Advocates, student borrowers celebrate loan forgiveness; will fight for more

By Basil John
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Advocates, organizations and student borrowers were in front of the White House today as they thanked the President for his announcement to help millions of Americans deal with student loans.

“We have been fighting this issue for many many years and yesterday was a historic day,” Becky Pringle, NEA President said.

Pringle was outside the White House and celebrated President Biden’s decision to forgive some student debt, but says debt-relief advocates like her aren’t done.

“We know that there’s still debt that students need to be forgiven, so we’ll keep fighting for that,” Pringle said.

The Education Department says under the President’s plan 20 million people will see their remaining debt wiped away, but the burden remains for millions more.

“There are some people who are paying as much as eight or nine hundred dollars a month on their student loan debt, and depending on where you live, that’s a second rent,” Kai Nilsen, GWU Student and We the 45M Intern said.

Center for Responsible Lending Policy and Outreach Manager Jaylon Herbin had 60,000 dollars in loans.

“Yesterday’s announcement alleviated about 10,000 dollars worth but there’s still a lot that I still have to pay off,” Herbin said.

Herbin supports more loan forgiveness and he’s not alone. A recent NewsNation poll found 64 percent of Americans are at least somewhat supportive of forgiving up to 100 thousand dollars of student debt.

“50,000 dollars would’ve eliminated about 76% of the borrowers student debt,” Herbin said.

But the White House says the amount they chose is fiscally responsible.

“It’s not going to please everybody…what he is trying to do is make sure that, again, we’re giving families a little breathing room,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said.

