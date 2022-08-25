Read full article on original website
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Welcome Back, Students!
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. We are excited to welcome students back to school. The BUSD employees have been hard at work this summer to make sure it will be a great year. Here are some of the highlights. Mental Health Resources. Students...
outlooknewspapers.com
Principal’s Message: La Cañada Elementary
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Greetings From the LCE Principal! Our new school year is in full swing. This year, I am hopeful that our community will continue to focus on working together to make the 2022/23 school year the best it can be for our students. La Cañada Elementary also welcomed 630 TK through 6th graders to school this year. La Cañada Elementary welcomed the following new staff members: Eduardo Gonzalez is teaching PE, and Cory Pak and Mary-Ann Arreola are teaching 4th grade.
outlooknewspapers.com
Principal’s Message: Paradise Canyon Elementary
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Students were all smiles as the PCY staff welcomed our new and returning students. I am excited to start this new school year, focusing on our academic progress and social-emotional learning. We will continue community circles and classroom meetings at PCY, making sure students feel a sense of community and belonging. Most of our teaching staff remains unchanged, and we are thrilled to welcome staff member Mrs. Desiree Dziurgot in kindergarten.
outlooknewspapers.com
Hello From Carver Elementary PTA President
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. Welcome to the new school year! I am excited to serve as Carver PTA President as we welcome our new principal, Stuart Caldwell. This year, I want to focus on engaging our families and new volunteers, so that the PTA can continue to support the experiences at Carver that enrich our children’s lives and build our community as Carver Pioneers.
outlooknewspapers.com
Arts and Educational Foundation Shares Exciting News
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On behalf of the Burbank Arts and Education Foundation, welcome to the 2022-2023 school year! Whether you nudged a reticent kindergartner, or grabbed a goodbye hug from an excited 7th grader on day one, we hope you enjoyed your summer and share our excitement for the shiny new school year ahead.
outlooknewspapers.com
LCHS PTSA Welcomes Students, Families and Staff
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School 9-12 PTSA is happy to welcome families, students, teachers and staff to the 2022-2023 school year. The start of the school year brings many opportunities for us to reconnect with friends...
outlooknewspapers.com
San Marino Schools Foundation Committed to Education Funding
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The San Marino Schools Foundation is happy to welcome students to the 2022-23 school year. I am honored to serve as the foundation’s president this year. As an alum of San Marino High School, with both a recently graduated and a current San Marino High School student, I am deeply committed to our schools and community.
outlooknewspapers.com
SMHS Students Open 2022-23 School Year
Lunch break in the quad is always a great time place to catch up with students at San Marino High School, who resumed classes last Wednesday. Principal Jason Kurtenbach, teachers and staff were all excited to welcome students back to campus to resume “preparing students to have the knowledge, skills, integrity and character necessary to become successful and productive people.”
outlooknewspapers.com
Spartan Boosters Help Fund LCHS Extracurricular Activities
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Welcome back, Spartan families! The La Canada Spartan Boosters is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds that support extracurricular activities, sports and academic programs that enrich the lives of our students in grades 7-12. Last year...
outlooknewspapers.com
Valentine PTA President Welcomes Families, New Principal
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The Valentine Elementary PTA is thrilled to kick off our 2022-2023 school year, and it is my honor to serve as this year’s PTA president for additional year. We have the most amazing board of enthusiastic and gracious volunteers, and we can’t wait to welcome the students back for another memorable year.
outlooknewspapers.com
Message From the Titans’ PTSA President
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. I am excited and honored to represent San Marino High School as the 2022-23 PTSA President. I grew up in San Marino and attended Carver, HMS and SMHS. As a parent of four sons, three of whom graduated from SMHS (’15, ’17 and ’21) and an incoming junior, I have seen firsthand how well San Marino High School supports our children and prepares them for their future.
outlooknewspapers.com
Huntington Collection Reopens
First published in the Aug. 25 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the relocation and reopening of the furniture, home décor and clothing resale shop Huntington Collection. The shop, which is now located at 2670 East Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, donates all proceeds to the Huntington Senior Care Network, a nationally recognized program that helps more than 15,000 older and disabled adults and families remain healthy and independent.
outlooknewspapers.com
SMHS Holds Icebreaker Dance
The San Marino High School campus was a hub of activity following its football home opener against the Norwalk Lancers as students gathered for the ASB-organized Icebreaker Dance to cap off their first week of school. ASB Adviser Courtney Rushing was happy to see the students’ enthusiastic participation, and she...
outlooknewspapers.com
Governor Signs Bill for Regional Affordable Housing
First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1177 on Monday, creating a regional affordable housing trust between the cities of Pasadena, Burbank and Glendale. Written by state Sen. Anthony Portantino, the bill will use $23 million, which was recently...
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Man Joins Toyota’s Diversity Advisory Board
First published in the Aug. 25 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Toyota Motor North America recently announced the appointment of three new members to its North American Diversity Advisory Board (DAB), including Pasadena resident Robert Davidson Jr. Davidson is among a trio that also includes Domenika Lynch, executive director...
outlooknewspapers.com
Planning Commission to Review Revised Housing Element
First published in the Aug. 25 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. While several La Cañada Flintridge panels are taking a break from formal meetings this month, the city’s Planning Commission is as busy as ever reviewing the long-awaited revised housing element. Commissioners will discuss what is...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Extends Moratorium on New Gun Stores to 2023
First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted Tuesday to extend a moratorium on new firearms retailers for another 10 months and 15 days. The decision is intended to prevent the establishment of new gun stores while the city investigates further zoning regulations on the retailers.
outlooknewspapers.com
Residents Near Raising Cane’s to Receive Relief
First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader. After months of public ire over traffic and speeding issues, the residential streets around the Raising Cane’s drive-thru restaurant in Burbank will receive speed humps, preferential parking zones, and a temporary road closure. Members of the Burbank City Council hope that these changes will mitigate issues that residents say are destroying their quality of life.
outlooknewspapers.com
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A 37-year-old Glendale man and 36-year-old Glendale woman were arrested on suspicion of identity theft and possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia after being stopped at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in the 1100 block of Alameda Avenue. Officers reported finding a collapsible baton, window inflator jam, methamphetamine pipe and variety of bank cards, IDs and other forms of personal information belonging to others inside the man’s vehicle and in the woman’s possession, as well as Adderall pills at the man’s home. The man also was booked for carrying a collapsible baton and receiving stolen property, while the woman also was booked for violating a court order.
outlooknewspapers.com
Parched: Officials Urge Water Cap Amid Pipe Repair
First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale residents and businesses are, like their neighbors in other cities, being asked to further curb their outdoor watering during a 15-day period in September to accommodate a temporary change in water supply. The policy, which will run...
