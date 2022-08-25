First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Greetings From the LCE Principal! Our new school year is in full swing. This year, I am hopeful that our community will continue to focus on working together to make the 2022/23 school year the best it can be for our students. La Cañada Elementary also welcomed 630 TK through 6th graders to school this year. La Cañada Elementary welcomed the following new staff members: Eduardo Gonzalez is teaching PE, and Cory Pak and Mary-Ann Arreola are teaching 4th grade.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO