Anaheim, CA

Man with machete confronts sideshow crowd; incident captured on video

By Cindy Von Quednow, Chip Yost, Megan Telles
 5 days ago

A frustrated resident was captured on video confronting participants of a street takeover in Anaheim early Thursday morning.

The man was shirtless, barefoot and holding what appeared to be a machete when he came out of his home to confront a large crowd at Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue shortly midnight.

Cars were doing burnouts and donuts at the intersection. Anaheim police said they received roughly a dozen calls about the takeover.

This wasn’t the only street takeover in Orange County overnight. Two others were reported in Anaheim, and two more took place in Santa Ana.

A photographer who recorded video of the takeovers said they all involved the same individuals. In one of the incidents in Santa Ana, vehicles started leaving as police arrived, but authorities were able to issue a handful of citations.

“I would urge anyone who is coming out to these things or is encouraging these things to rethink what they’re doing,” Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA. “They’re causing thousands of dollars in damage, they’re needlessly interfering with the lives of people who are just trying to get up and go to work the next morning and don’t want to be subjected to this noise and this sort of behavior.”

The issue of street takeovers has become so widespread, that the Los Angeles Police Department is making it a priority in their jurisdictions.

The agency recently noted they prevented 22 takeovers by arresting six people and impounding 43 vehicles.

