Singapore’s MAS Considers Tougher Crypto Regulations

The Monetary Authority of Singapore wants to establish a stricter regulatory framework to grant crypto investors maximum security. The top financial watchdog of the Asian city-state – the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – reportedly intends to implement additional regulatory steps in the cryptocurrency industry to create maximum protection for investors.
46% of US Crypto HODLers Not Happy With Their Investment (Study)

Only 15% of American cryptocurrency investors said their investment has done better than expected. A recent survey carried out by Pew Research Center estimated that 46% of American cryptocurrency investors think their entrance into the market has done worse than expected. Only 15% admitted their investments have turned more successful than initially thought.
3 Reasons Why BTC is Trailing Alts During the Bear Market: Genesis

An analyst at Genesis Trading claims that institutional involvement may be harming Bitcoin’s performance against rival cryptocurrencies. Joshua Lim – Head of Derivatives at Genesis Trading – recently provided a breakdown of Bitcoin’s late underperformance against the rest of crypto. He provided 2 metrics indicating that...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Expected to See Largest Increase in 7 Months

After several consecutive negative mining difficulty adjustments, bitcoin’s network has changed the tides. The bitcoin mining difficulty is expected to see its largest increase in over seven months later this week. This comes as the hash rate has surged by almost 30% in the past two weeks. Largest Increase...
