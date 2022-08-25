Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Lynchburg man indicted on domestic charge
WILMINGTON — A former Lynchburg man who is a domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40, of Martinsville, and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior...
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Aaron Brooks, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to maintain control. Emmagry Birkhimer, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed. Sherria Harris, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 100 block of Holmes Street reported...
TAKE NOTE
The city of Hillsboro will host a free Community Cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the old firehouse located at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street. PERI meets Sept. 8. The Highland County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will...
2021 fair queen delivers her farewell message
Editor’s note — This is the farewell speech from outgoing Highland County Fair queen Hannah Hopkins. The contest to select the new fair queen starts at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Multipurpose Building at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro. This year’s fair runs Sept. 4-10. The first fair...
Eight vying for fair queen, king titles
Six girls and four boys will vie for the title of Highland County Fair queen and king, respectively, on Sunday, the opening day of the fair’s 75th anniversary. The theme for both the contest and this year’s fair is Dirt on my Boots, Fall in the Air, It’s the Best time of Year, at the 75th Highland County Fair.
Garden club ready for the county fair
The August meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club was called to order by president Judith Stivender after the members cleaned up Floral Hall in preparation for the upcoming Highland County Fair. The members stood for the pledge of alliance and sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis.
Dumpsters Days returning to Rocky Fork Lake area
The Highland County Health Department, through support from the Highland County Board of Commissioner’s Office, will hold a Dumpster Days event by providing a community dumpster at Rocky Fork Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 1.
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Dustin Blevins, 31, of Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension and fictitious registration. INCIDENTS. Received report of a stolen scooter on the 800 block of Mirabeau Street. Received report of telephone harassment on the 400 block of...
County COVID-19 cases up slightly
COVID-19 cases in Highland County have gone up, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker, which said Tuesday that the county was seeing 19 new cases per day, which is about 44 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on...
Hillsboro boys and girls win McClain Invite
The Hillsboro boys and girls cross country teams easily topped the field to claim the titles Saturday at the McClain Invitational held at Mitchell Park in Greenfield. In addition, Hillsboro’s Corbin Winkle claimed in the individual championship in the boys race while Hillsboro’s Taylor Thoroman was runner-up in the girls race.
Bids opened for grant packets
The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) held a special meeting Monday morning to open bids from the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant program. Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said that bids would be awarded at the land bank’s next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9...
