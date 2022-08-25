ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Lynchburg man indicted on domestic charge

WILMINGTON — A former Lynchburg man who is a domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40, of Martinsville, and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior...
LYNCHBURG, OH
Times Gazette

HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Aaron Brooks, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to maintain control. Emmagry Birkhimer, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed. Sherria Harris, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 100 block of Holmes Street reported...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

TAKE NOTE

The city of Hillsboro will host a free Community Cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the old firehouse located at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street. PERI meets Sept. 8. The Highland County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

2021 fair queen delivers her farewell message

Editor’s note — This is the farewell speech from outgoing Highland County Fair queen Hannah Hopkins. The contest to select the new fair queen starts at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Multipurpose Building at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro. This year’s fair runs Sept. 4-10. The first fair...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Hillsboro, OH
Government
State
Washington State
City
Chillicothe, OH
Highland County, OH
Government
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Highland County, OH
Health
Times Gazette

Eight vying for fair queen, king titles

Six girls and four boys will vie for the title of Highland County Fair queen and king, respectively, on Sunday, the opening day of the fair’s 75th anniversary. The theme for both the contest and this year’s fair is Dirt on my Boots, Fall in the Air, It’s the Best time of Year, at the 75th Highland County Fair.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Garden club ready for the county fair

The August meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club was called to order by president Judith Stivender after the members cleaned up Floral Hall in preparation for the upcoming Highland County Fair. The members stood for the pledge of alliance and sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Dumpsters Days returning to Rocky Fork Lake area

The Highland County Health Department, through support from the Highland County Board of Commissioner’s Office, will hold a Dumpster Days event by providing a community dumpster at Rocky Fork Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 1.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Dustin Blevins, 31, of Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension and fictitious registration. INCIDENTS. Received report of a stolen scooter on the 800 block of Mirabeau Street. Received report of telephone harassment on the 400 block of...
GREENFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Volunteers#Drug Abuse#Opioids#Alcohol#Fairfield High School#The Paxis Institute#Highland#Pax Heroes#Quick Response Team
Times Gazette

County COVID-19 cases up slightly

COVID-19 cases in Highland County have gone up, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker, which said Tuesday that the county was seeing 19 new cases per day, which is about 44 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro boys and girls win McClain Invite

The Hillsboro boys and girls cross country teams easily topped the field to claim the titles Saturday at the McClain Invitational held at Mitchell Park in Greenfield. In addition, Hillsboro’s Corbin Winkle claimed in the individual championship in the boys race while Hillsboro’s Taylor Thoroman was runner-up in the girls race.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Bids opened for grant packets

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) held a special meeting Monday morning to open bids from the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant program. Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said that bids would be awarded at the land bank’s next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9...
HILLSBORO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy