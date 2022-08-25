ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
COLUMBIA, SC
SCAC Grants invests nearly $12 million dollars in SC arts

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Arts Commission is announcing that has more doubled its previous grant-making record by investing $11.9 million in art programs in South Carolina this year. The SCAC grants reached 43 counties, and assisted 550 artists and those who share experiences and learning of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia

A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
COLUMBIA, SC
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning. The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.
COLUMBIA, SC
DHEC hosting ‘rapid hire event’ for Onsite Wastewater Inspectors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting what they call a rapid hire event. DHEC says it has more than 20 open positions for onsite wastewater inspectors around the state. Below are the locations, dates and times for the rapid hire events. Spartanburg:...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sober and Slammer Labor Day campaign kicks off

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While you are out on the road enjoying what is left of the summer, police are asking you to save the drinking until you get to your destination. The sober or slammer campaign is now underway and as we get closer to the Labor Day holiday which Monday September 5, 2022, is see as the unofficial end of summer. It also happens to be a time of the year where police say they tend to see more accidents on area highways and back roads.
LEXINGTON, SC
Earthquake reported near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – An earthquake was reported overnight near Elgin by the United States Geological Survey. According to the USGS, there was an earthquake with a 1.3 magnitude centered 3.9 miles east of Elgin. The report shows the tremor occurred during the afternoon on Saturday, August 28. The...
ELGIN, SC
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices

LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
LEXINGTON, SC
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

