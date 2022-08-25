Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While you are out on the road enjoying what is left of the summer, police are asking you to save the drinking until you get to your destination. The sober or slammer campaign is now underway and as we get closer to the Labor Day holiday which Monday September 5, 2022, is see as the unofficial end of summer. It also happens to be a time of the year where police say they tend to see more accidents on area highways and back roads.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO