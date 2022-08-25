Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Meet Maximus, a furry friend in need of a home
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, we are introducing you to a furry friend in need of a home. Tyler Ryan helps us meet Maximus from the Columbia Animal Shelter.
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project introduces ‘phase 2’
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia residents are getting a better idea of the second phase of the Carolina Crossroads interstate improvement project will look like once it has been completed. The state department of transportation is making changes to what is commonly referred to as malfunction junction. Drivers gathered...
abccolumbia.com
SCAC Grants invests nearly $12 million dollars in SC arts
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Arts Commission is announcing that has more doubled its previous grant-making record by investing $11.9 million in art programs in South Carolina this year. The SCAC grants reached 43 counties, and assisted 550 artists and those who share experiences and learning of...
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
Lexington lottery ticket proves to be big winner; mom has son to thank
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A gut feeling and $10 was all that it took for a Columbia-area family to take home a sizeable lottery jackpot recently. South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at the Pitt Stop #38 convenience store on Longs Pond Road in Lexington County.
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
WIS-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning. The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC hosting ‘rapid hire event’ for Onsite Wastewater Inspectors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting what they call a rapid hire event. DHEC says it has more than 20 open positions for onsite wastewater inspectors around the state. Below are the locations, dates and times for the rapid hire events. Spartanburg:...
abccolumbia.com
Sober and Slammer Labor Day campaign kicks off
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While you are out on the road enjoying what is left of the summer, police are asking you to save the drinking until you get to your destination. The sober or slammer campaign is now underway and as we get closer to the Labor Day holiday which Monday September 5, 2022, is see as the unofficial end of summer. It also happens to be a time of the year where police say they tend to see more accidents on area highways and back roads.
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported near Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – An earthquake was reported overnight near Elgin by the United States Geological Survey. According to the USGS, there was an earthquake with a 1.3 magnitude centered 3.9 miles east of Elgin. The report shows the tremor occurred during the afternoon on Saturday, August 28. The...
Missing Gaston County woman with dementia found safe in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. […]
The Post and Courier
Columbia high school increases police presence after another threat to area classrooms
COLUMBIA — Dreher High School students saw more police officers than usual on their campus Aug. 26 after someone threatened a shooting at the school, making it the third threat of violence to a campus in the area since the academic year began. A comment on a YouTube live...
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
abccolumbia.com
CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
