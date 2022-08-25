ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Massachusetts illustrator turning art into gifts for nature lovers

BEVERLY, Mass. — It may still be summer but Alyssa Watters is in full holiday production mode at Art by Alyssa in Beverly, Massachusetts. When NewsCenter 5 recently visited Watters at her Cabot Street storefront/factory space, she was already hand producing her limited-edition 2022 Christmas ornaments that were inspired by one of her own hand-painted pieces of art.
BEVERLY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
WCVB

High fashion isn’t just for humans

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Pawsitivity is a pet apparel brand that makes dog safety stylish. The harnesses, coordinating collars and leashes are adorned with custom prints handmade in the company’s Chelmsford warehouse. The line is a true passion project for owners and wife-and-husband team Rebecca McCrensky and James Broad....
CHELMSFORD, MA
WCVB

Bridal trends make their way back down the aisle

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like fashion itself, bridal trends are cyclical. Malinda Macari, owner of Your Dream Bridal in Sudbury, says right now she’s seeing brides opt for sleeves, architectural necklines, slits and two-piece dresses.
SUDBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Down Syndrome#Cookies#Rsm#Leadership Program
WCVB

About 50 rescued goats, kids still looking for homes at MSPCA

More than half of the 120 goats rescued from a law enforcement case in Dighton, Massachusetts, have been adopted, the MSPCA said. The MSPCA at Nevins Farm said their owner failed to pay a judge-ordered bond last month to regain the animals, which were rescued in January. There were dozens...
DIGHTON, MA
WCVB

Celebrating the visionary behind Boston's Emerald Necklace

Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is devoted to stewarding and protecting Boston’s Emerald Necklace, one of Olmsted’s most celebrated...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WCVB

Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
WCVB

Boston's Emerald Necklace

NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Reimagining Boston's Charlesgate Park

Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. Architects Dan Adams and Marie Law Adams of Landing Studio in Somerville are part of the team tasked...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy