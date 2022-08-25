Former Augusta State University President Dr. William Bloodworth has died. Bloodworth became the 8th president of the school in 1993 when it was known as Augusta College, prior to becoming Augusta State University. He was at the helm for over 18 years before retiring in 2012. During his tenure as president, Bloodworth oversaw the transition from a college to a state university, as well as over $103 million in new construction and renovations on the campus.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO