WRDW-TV
Hoping to help others, mom shares story of son’s suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a local family’s journey and message to everyone after their son took his own life at the beginning of the school year. Treyvon Jennings is described as a happy and bright 14-year-old freshman at Evans High School. “If by getting his story out...
WRDW-TV
Neighbors share why community involvement reduces youth crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement has seen a rise in crime across Richmond County. Parents and families are taking a stand to put kids on the right path. Richmond County Juvenile Court hosted a forum to bring leaders and community members to the table to discuss some real solutions.
WRDW-TV
Equestrian care in Aiken County revolutionizes response time
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We live in horse country, but when it comes to emergency equine care, some experts have left the veterinary field since the pandemic. An office in Aiken is helping owners avoid the long drive for care. “He completely twisted his intestines, and at that point, you...
WRDW-TV
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Aiken County mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We often report on missing person cases and how to help find them, but one family says their loved one’s disappearance doesn’t add up. Krystal Anderson went missing in Aiken County, last seen outside her home on Aug. 20. Her family is trying to...
WRDW-TV
From Aiken to Wrens and in between, leaders fear for kids’ safety
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In CSRA communities large and small, officials continue to send out alerts as concerns are raised for kids’ safety both in and out of school. On Monday morning, several members of the public were alarmed when they saw a large law enforcement presence at Tutt Middle School.
WRDW-TV
Try out the 'Mahjongg' game at the Columbia County Library!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Paw Patrol, local career opportunities and more!. In CSRA communities, officials continue to send out alerts as concerns are raised for kids’ safety both in and out of school. We talked to community and city leaders about addressing the problems facing our local youth. Here are your top headlines.
POLL: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in the CSRA
One thing about the CSRA, we are PASSIONATE about our barbecue.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Amid U.S. teacher shortage, where do we stand locally?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM finds as many as one in five teachers in Richmond County schools are being hired with an emergency or provisional waiver. That news may leave parents wondering if these teachers are fully qualified to educate their children. As the I-TEAM’s Liz Owens found out...
WRDW-TV
Schools share details on weapons, threats they’ve uncovered
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As parents’ concerns rise about student safety, the school districts in Richmond and Columbia counties are sharing information about threats and weapons found on school grounds. Among those incidents, the Columbia County School System said administrators learned Tuesday that a student at Lakeside High School...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County’s lifted cloud program aims to help clear warrants
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s lifted cloud program is to help people who have outstanding warrants or unpaid fines related to crimes. The sheriff’s office says if you show up, instead of arresting you, they’ll help you get things cleared up. This program is not for anyone...
wfxg.com
Burke County High School adds new lab for students
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - Burke County High School officials are taking off the wraps of their new climbing lab for students interested in electrical careers after school. The lab is the first of its kind in the CSRA. Mark Flowers, a technology instructor at Burke County, came up with the idea.
WRDW-TV
Burke County energy and power class shows students the ropes
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Next time you’re out in Burke County, you may see some students hanging out and installing electrical works. It’s all due to a new addition to the energy and power class that allows high schoolers to get hands-on experience. Burke County High School students...
Student charged after threat at Lakeside High School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Administrators at Lakeside High School were made aware of a threat on the morning of Tuesday, August 30th. According to a press release, a student threatened the school and another student, Officials say no weapons were found and the student has been removed from campus and charged with Terroristic Threats […]
The Izzy Scott Foundation held a benefit concert to raise awareness for swim laws in Georgia
GROVETOWN, GA. (WJBF)- “At the end of the day, we cannot get our son back. Like, no matter how much I cry, scream– no matter what– he- I can’t get him back like I can’t get him back,” mother Dori Scott. Family, friends, and the rest of the community still seek justice for 4-year old […]
WRDW-TV
Search yields gun at school football game in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities uncovered someone with a handgun Friday night at the Laney-Hephzibah football game, according to the Richmond County School System. The incident was revealed Monday when the school district made public all the letters it had sent home to parents this school year regarding school safety incidents.
wgac.com
Former Augusta State University President Dies
Former Augusta State University President Dr. William Bloodworth has died. Bloodworth became the 8th president of the school in 1993 when it was known as Augusta College, prior to becoming Augusta State University. He was at the helm for over 18 years before retiring in 2012. During his tenure as president, Bloodworth oversaw the transition from a college to a state university, as well as over $103 million in new construction and renovations on the campus.
wgac.com
Columbia County School Crossing Guard Hit
A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Appling-Harlem Highway near Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Rafael Vega was directing traffic in front of the school about 6:50 a.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to stop. Vega was hit and...
WRDW-TV
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities. Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County’s new policy for unverified alarm calls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is no longer responding to most alarm calls unless they can be verified. The sheriff’s office says they respond to about 20,000 burglar alarms every year. They say nearly 99 percent of those calls are false alarms. While Augusta...
wfxg.com
Person arrested with gun at high school football game in Hephzibah
(HEPHZIBAH, GA) - Lucy Craft Laney High School alerted parents of students that a person was arrested at the school's football game in Hephzibah Friday night. In a letter, Principal Dr. Cordaryl Middleton said "officers received reports that someone attending the game had a weapon." The person was approached, according...
