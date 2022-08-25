Read full article on original website
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
Ocean Springs welcomes back popular downtown breakfast spot
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- After an absence of more than two years, Buzzy’s is back. The popular downtown breakfast spot closed in early 2020, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and remained closed until about two weeks ago, when new owner Rebecca Borries O’Keefe opened the doors to the public after two months of preparation.
Tony's Ybor Restaurant to serve its last customers Sept. 2
TAMPA, Fla. -- After 93 years, three generations of ownership by the same family, and countless customers, Tony's Ybor Restaurant will close its doors for good Sept. 2. Three generations of the Scaglione family have kept the restaurant going. Tony's final day will be a celebration in honor of customers.
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles from Virginia facility find homes in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been a busy weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. They’ve been able to see over 100 pets adopted on Saturday, and on Sunday they saw people lining up hours before they opened for the chance to adopt 15 new beagles that just arrived from Virginia.
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Dachshund misses owner, needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-year-old dachshund named Donovan.
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:. Katrina...
Tampa father admits to shooting kids, Florida condo collapse lawyers awarded $70M+, and shorter, 988 hotline getting more calls
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday. A few spots can still get heavy rain. Scattered thunderstorms will linger through the evening hours again. Temperatures remain tropical,...
Deadly housefire likely started by child playing with lighter: Mobile investigators
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they know the reason why a house in the Irvington area caught fire and killed two children. Investigators said they believe the fire was started when one of the children was playing with a cigarette lighter and caught a nearby mattress […]
Fairhope Pier restaurant has new owner, soon to be the Blind Tiger
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Pier restaurant has been sold and the new owner has some big plans and ideas for the new place, along with some renovations to the marina. The restaurant and marina have been sitting empty for roughly two years; hit with the pandemic then...
Patients watching BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations, parents concerned over Apollo Beach traffic and Tampa company's radiation vest to fly on Artemis I
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for Tuesday. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening. Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m. There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on...
Rising rent becomes a challenge for outreach agencies looking for permanent housing
TAMPA, Fla. — Getting back on your feet and finding a place to live after experiencing homelessness is no easy task. As rent continues to rise across the region, officials with outreach agencies say it’s becoming difficult to find stable and safe housing options for their clients. What...
Parents concerned over added traffic at Apollo Beach intersection
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A busy road in Apollo Beach has some parents concerned now that school is back in session, especially when driving through a series of 4-way stops. The road in question is Paseo Al Mar Blvd just east of US 41. The road was recently extended...
Longtime educator still finds joy in the classroom being with students
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Robert Gore is a beloved longtime educator at San Jose Elementary. And that was evidenced by the student applause when Principal Lisa Brown announced to his 2nd grade class he was this week’s Bay News 9 A+ Teacher. What You Need To Know. This week's...
Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway
A Brooklyn apartment developer looking to expand into new markets has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at large west Lakeland warehousing and shipping centers. Welcome Canary, a 160-unit apartment complex, broke ground last week at 1010 Browning Road. It is...
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing beloved rooster mascot of Mississippi city
A trial has been delayed for a woman accused of killing a rooster that was the beloved mascot of Ocean Springs. The death of Carl the Rooster sparked outrage among community residents. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Kendra Shaffer was scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. Police said they are still working to locate the driver. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) […]
