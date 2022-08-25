ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

AL.com

Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile

It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs welcomes back popular downtown breakfast spot

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- After an absence of more than two years, Buzzy’s is back. The popular downtown breakfast spot closed in early 2020, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and remained closed until about two weeks ago, when new owner Rebecca Borries O’Keefe opened the doors to the public after two months of preparation.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Bay News 9

Tony's Ybor Restaurant to serve its last customers Sept. 2

TAMPA, Fla. -- After 93 years, three generations of ownership by the same family, and countless customers, Tony's Ybor Restaurant will close its doors for good Sept. 2. Three generations of the Scaglione family have kept the restaurant going. Tony's final day will be a celebration in honor of customers.
TAMPA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:. Katrina...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
utv44.com

Fairhope Pier restaurant has new owner, soon to be the Blind Tiger

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Pier restaurant has been sold and the new owner has some big plans and ideas for the new place, along with some renovations to the marina. The restaurant and marina have been sitting empty for roughly two years; hit with the pandemic then...
FAIRHOPE, AL
Bay News 9

Patients watching BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations, parents concerned over Apollo Beach traffic and Tampa company's radiation vest to fly on Artemis I

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for Tuesday. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
LkldNow

Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway

A Brooklyn apartment developer looking to expand into new markets has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at large west Lakeland warehousing and shipping centers. Welcome Canary, a 160-unit apartment complex, broke ground last week at 1010 Browning Road. It is...
LAKELAND, FL

