Ohio State football loses four-star recruit to SEC
The Ohio State football team is trying to wrap up its 2023 recruiting class. They already have 20 commits for the class and could take up to five more players depending on what happens. Unfortunately, they have dropped to 6th now in the recruiting rankings. Even worse than that, the...
Pat Narduzzi starts Backyard Brawl bad blood by naming West Virginia starting QB
Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi aggressively names JT Daniels the West Virginia starting quarterback ahead of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday night. Pat Narduzzi is coming off his best season leading the Pitt football team to date, so he has absolutely been in his bag all summer long. From...
Rece Davis defends Lee Corso after concerning College GameDay appearance
Lee Corso concerned college football with his College GameDay appearance but host Rece Davis defended the legend and said he was still ‘razor sharp’. College football fans are deeply intimated with Lee Corso. The legendary coach and TV personality has been the soundtrack to Saturday mornings for as long as many fans can remember while being part of College GameDay on ESPN.
New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53
The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
