Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Essence
GU Fact Sheet: 5 Things To Know About Rising Artist GloRilla
The 23-year-old rapper is making history as the first signed female artist to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. 23-year-old rapper GloRilla is making history as the first signed female artist to Yo Gotti’s label CMG, and she’s not slowing down yet. This rising artist is creating music that will cement her legacy in the rap game for years to come. Music industry hitters from rapper LL COOL J to femcees Shenseea and Latto have deemed GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” the ultimate song of the summer pushing them through the year, but how much do we really know about the viral sensation?
Richard Roat, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ Star, Dead at 89
Seinfeld and The Doctors star passed away earlier this month. It was recently revealed that… The post Richard Roat, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ Star, Dead at 89 appeared first on Outsider.
Essence
Nicki Minaj Receives The Coveted Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 MTV VMAs
The iconic entertainer performed classics such as “Chun Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” and “Super Bass,” as well as her current No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. Shortly before 9:00pm, Nicki Minaj tore up the stage before receiving the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Essence
Beyoncé Narrates New Gatorade Commercial Honoring Serena Williams
“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started. At love,” the iconic entertainer said of Williams during the video. Sunday evening, Gatorade released a beautiful commercial celebrating the career of Serena Williams, narrated by Beyoncé Knowles. The sports-themed beverage and food company...
Essence
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Nitty Welcome Their First Child: “We Are Over The Moon”
Congratulations to Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Nitty! The couple recently welcomed their first child, Nitty announced in an Instagram post. “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!” she wrote. “Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.”
NFL・
Essence
After 'Crazy' Experience On 'Love And Hip Hop,' Tara Wallace Is Reintroducing Herself With A New Talk Show
The TV personality on her series, "Soul Food With Tara Wallace," the inspiring stories on it, and the importance of showing another side of herself. If you think you know Tara Wallace, truthfully, you don’t. The TV personality, whom most were introduced to on Love and Hip Hop New...
Comments / 0