Jorge Mendes Enters New Contacts With Napoli For Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is still taking the same stance on his future as the past few weeks - he wants to leave Old Trafford, however an exit plan has not been so simple.

United have also had their say on the matter, constantly repeating the fact that they do not see Ronaldo as someone to sell this summer.

The Red Devils have been keen to keep Ronaldo this summer with Erik Ten Hag repeating that the player is in his plans this season.

However, Ronaldo and his agent are keen to leave the club this summer with Jorge Mendes now reopening previous contacts.

It had been reported in the past that Mendes had offered Ronaldo to Napoli who were originally interested however the Italian club ruled it out.

Ronaldo’s wages are extortionate and a club like Napoli would struggle to cover this, however Di Marzio is reporting that contacts are now open once again.

Di Marzio reports; “Contacts have been resumed between Jorge Mendes and Napoli with the subject being Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“Napoli however have signed 3 forwards this summer. Mendes could resolve the issue by bringing Napoli an important offer for Victor Oshimen who Manchester United could take to replace Ronaldo. Napoli would want a triple digit million offer.”

