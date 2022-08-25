It's time to call a Convention of States

When the founders wrote the constitution, they were very concerned with a government becoming tyrannical. Therefore, they put in place measures that would act as a check on a Federal Government that is encroaching on the rights of the people. One of those measures is the Convention of States.

"10 years ago, I would not have supported this," said Rick Santorum.

Santorum is part of the Convention of States Project . An organization whose goal is to have a Convention of States called with the purpose of reigning in the Federal Government. Santorum shared what this process would look like and addressed the common concerns many have about calling a convention.