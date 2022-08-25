ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

'I'm a changed man.' Assembly candidate from Bonduel vows to stay in race, despite criminal charge, loss of GOP support

By Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 5 days ago
SHAWANO – The winner of a Republican primary in a state Assembly race has been banned from county GOP headquarters because of a criminal conviction, and a candidate he defeated is considering a write-in campaign.

For now, Republican Peter A. Schmidt of Bonduel and Democrat William J. Switalla of Wittenberg are the candidates whose names will be on the ballot Nov. 8 in Wisconsin Assembly District 6. But the Republican Party of Shawano County has withdrawn its support of Schmidt and might support one of the runners-up from the Aug. 9 primary.

Businessman Dean Neubert, who finished second among six Republicans in the primary, says he's strongly considering a write-in bid for the office but hasn't made up his mind. Republican Party officials in Shawano County say they'll back Neubert, who received 2,093 votes — 63 fewer than Schmidt, who received 2,156.

The seat is currently held by Republican state Rep. Gary Tauchen, who is retiring after 16 years in the Legislature.

"I've been exploring it with several people," Neubert said. "I'll probably have a decision around Sept. 10."

Schmidt was charged with a felony but later convicted of criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, after an incident in which a worker on Schmidt's farm was choked in 2019. Schmidt pleaded no contest and was found guilty in 2021. A court sentenced him to two years' probation and ordered him to participate in an anger-management program.

The incident was first reported this week by WisPolitics.com.

Asked via a voicemail message to respond to the party's decision to censure him, and the incident behind it, Schmidt responded in a text message that Shawano County residents "know I'm a changed man who's devoted to my Christian faith, farming and working to help others." He said residents know his record as a county board member "who fought to save taxpayers money."

Much of the district is in Shawano County, although it includes smaller parts of Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties. Republicans in the district significantly outnumber Democrats; the District 6 seat has long been Republican controlled.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin's online criminal court database also shows an entry for the Democratic candidate, although for a less-serious offense.

Switalla, who was unchallenged on the Democratic side of the ballot, had a deferred prosecution on a 2018 misdemeanor theft charge. He was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service. A burglary charge against Switalla was dismissed; records show that court officials closed the case earlier this month.

Shawano County Republican Chairman Richard Kucksdorf said he was surprised when Schmidt, rather than Neubert, won the primary. He acknowledged that the GOP in Shawano County did not "vet" the candidates — as he said Brown County Republicans had — but said that would change after this race.

"Shawano County had never had a vetting process," Kucksdorf said. "After this, we'll put one in place. But you know what people say about hindsight" being 20/20.

Wisconsin Right to Life often endorses a candidate in the district but currently does not have a candidate endorsed in the race.

"Certainly if Neubert becomes an official write-in candidate, we will take it back to our (political action committee) for consideration," said Heather Weininger, speaking for the organization. "

Kucksdorf said the party sent Schmidt a letter on Aug. 14 telling him about the censure, saying he could not use party headquarters, march with party members in parades or do other things members in good standing could do. On Aug. 16, the constitutional officers serving in the county — the district attorney, sheriff and clerk of courts — signed a statement that said they "could not support a convicted criminal."

Kucksdorf said Schmidt's candidacy may cause some voters to switch parties in the Assembly election.

"People who signed the letter (censuring Schmidt) have said they would support the Democrat in the race," Kucksdorf said. "And some of the people who served with Schmidt on the county board said they would work for the Democrat."

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

