Miranda Lambert's Latest Achievement Is Incredibly Rare

Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert locked in her role as one of country music’s biggest trailblazers as she joined a small group of legends with her latest accolade. Lambert was the Triple Crown Award recipient at the 15th Annual ACM Honors on Wednesday evening (August 24), a rare achievement that comes after she won ACM Top New Female Vocalist, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, and ACM Entertainer of the Year throughout her career.

Only seven other artists have received the Triple Crown Award.

Additionally, Lambert is the most-awarded artist in ACM history, according to the Academy of Country Music. She now holds 37 ACM awards, a number reached during the 57th ACM Awards earlier this year when she earned the Entertainer of the Year title. Lambert joins a few previous recipients of the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, according to the academy: Jason Aldean , Brooks & Dunn , Kenny Chesney , Mickey Gilley , Merle Haggard , Barbara Mandrell , and Carrie Underwood .

During the ACM Honors, Lambert was celebrated with two special performances, including by Little Big Town and Brooks & Dunn. They performed Lambert’s ACM Song of the Decade “The House That Built Me” and her 2005 anthem, “Kerosene,” respectively. Lambert hailed the 15th Annual ACM Honors “ a special night with friends and heroes ” as she reflected on the milestone evening on Thursday (August 25). The 15th Annual ACM Honors will make its return to television with its debut on FOX, set to air on Tuesday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, according to a previous Academy of Country Music press release. Lambert said on Instagram: “Y’all tune in to the show on Sept. 13th on Fox!”