Tigers Football defensive lineman Maason Smith signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Maason Smith , a top-rated sophomore defensive lineman for the Tigers Football team.

Smith joins fellow Tigers defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy , who signed an NIL deal with McKernan earlier this month, as a Get Gordon Athlete. Together, the two powerhouse defensive players are sure to score big both on and off the field.

“I’m over the moon to welcome a defensive strength like Maason to my outstanding lineup of Tigers Football Players. His determination, ambition, and skill are out of this world.” Gordon McKernan

Raised in Houma, Louisiana, Smith proved himself a strong player before joining the Tigers Football team. The 5-star standout was a dominant player for Terrebonne High School’s football team, where he was rated as the nation’s top prep defensive lineman and the top-ranked player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2021.

After committing to LSU early, Smith, who is the first player in LSU history to sport a No. 0 jersey, joined the Tigers for spring practice ahead of his rookie year. His early commitment proved valuable, as he earned Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and was a Freshman All-SEC selection at the wrap of his freshman season.

In an article by TigerDetails, Smith said, “This year is for me to establish that I’m one of the best defensive linemen in the country. If everything goes to plan like it’s supposed to go, I’m going to kill this year. This is the money year. The price will go up. I’m just betting on myself and giving it all to the man above. If I’m destined to do it, I’m going to do it. That’s really how I feel.”

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.