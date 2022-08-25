ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tigers Football defensive lineman Maason Smith signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

By Kelvin Spears
WNTZ
WNTZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEAvc_0hVWnDbT00

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Maason Smith , a top-rated sophomore defensive lineman for the Tigers Football team.

One year of NIL: How much have athletes made?

Smith joins fellow Tigers defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy , who signed an NIL deal with McKernan earlier this month, as a Get Gordon Athlete. Together, the two powerhouse defensive players are sure to score big both on and off the field.

“I’m over the moon to welcome a defensive strength like Maason to my outstanding lineup of Tigers Football Players. His determination, ambition, and skill are out of this world.”

Gordon McKernan
Mounds at LSU oldest known man-made structures on continent, research shows

Raised in Houma, Louisiana, Smith proved himself a strong player before joining the Tigers Football team. The 5-star standout was a dominant player for Terrebonne High School’s football team, where he was rated as the nation’s top prep defensive lineman and the top-ranked player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2021.

After committing to LSU early, Smith, who is the first player in LSU history to sport a No. 0 jersey, joined the Tigers for spring practice ahead of his rookie year. His early commitment proved valuable, as he earned Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and was a Freshman All-SEC selection at the wrap of his freshman season.

In an article by TigerDetails, Smith said, “This year is for me to establish that I’m one of the best defensive linemen in the country. If everything goes to plan like it’s supposed to go, I’m going to kill this year. This is the money year. The price will go up. I’m just betting on myself and giving it all to the man above. If I’m destined to do it, I’m going to do it. That’s really how I feel.”

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNTZ

Tigers’ Running Back John Emery Jr. signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

LA, UNITED STATES, (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Louisiana native and LSU running back John Emery Jr. Rated a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the nation by 247sports, Emery is the highest rated running back to sign with the Tigers since […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU ‘not surprised’ scouting Florida St

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he wasn’t surprised at some of the unique formations Florida State showed in their season-opening win vs Duquesne. For more on what the Seminoles will present vs the Tigers, click on the video provided…
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Brian Kelly won’t announce LSU starting QB

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he won’t announce a starting quarterback this week going into the season opener vs Florida State. Kelly cites it being a “tactical advantage” for the reason why he won’t announce it publicly, but the head coach says they have made a decision on who will get the first snap. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
City
Shreveport, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Denham Springs, LA
Alexandria, LA
Football
Alexandria, LA
Sports
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Gonzales, LA
City
Zachary, LA
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Monroe, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WNTZ

Brian Kelly raves about standout freshman on offense

LSU head coach Brian Kelly isn’t one to mince words or lavish praise where it isn’t earned, so when he labeled a freshman the “surprise of camp”?? That should tell you something. LSU freshman tight end Mason Taylor made an impression on the offense, already, and looks to be a weapon Kelly & Co. call […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

What LSU learned from recruiting in Louisiana

LSU Special Teams Coordinator Brian Polian spoke in depth with the Media about what he & LSU learned from their first few months of recruiting in Louisiana. LSU landed a slew of recruits earlier this Summer, after doubts surfaced on the recruiting trail about the new administration & their recruiting prowess. For Polian’s comments, click […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Boutte named to AP Preseason All-America First Team

BATON ROUGE – Standout LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been named first team preseason all-America by the Associated Press, the news organization announced on Monday. Boutte, a junior from New Iberia, is back at full speed after having his sophomore season cut short due to an injury. Boutte suffered his season-ending injury against Kentucky in week […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Football Team#Personal Injury#American Football#College Football#Tigers Football Players#Lsu#Terrebonne High School
WNTZ

Former LSU standout Sam Burns earns President’s Cup invite

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf standout Sam Burns of Shreveport, who has recorded four career wins on the PGA Tour at the age of 26, earned his first President’s Cup invitation as the first six qualifiers for the 2022 event were announced after play Sunday in the BMW Championships in Wilmington, Delaware. It could be […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Soccer names five players to SEC Preseason Watch List

Baton Rouge, La. – Five members of the LSU soccer program have been named to the 2022 SEC Soccer Preseason Watch List, the league office announced on Wednesday morning. Mollie Baker, Shannon Cooke, Wasila Diwura-Soale, Maya Gordon, and Mollee Swift represent the purple and gold amongst the top players in the conference.  Cooke, a fifth-year […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Women’s Basketball 2022-23 schedule announced

BATON ROUGE, La. – The full schedule for the upcoming LSU Women’s Basketball season was released Wednesday morning in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference. This season will be the second for Head Coach Kim Mulkey at LSU as she is coming off the best turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history, helping her win […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WNTZ

Jayden Daniels will put up “ridiculous numbers” this season

Jayden Daniels’ personal quarterback coach, Ryan Porter, likes what he sees from the now-LSU quarterback coming into this season. After a tumultuous exit at Arizona State, Daniels is ‘getting back to the basics,’ and Porter already sees some changes paying off & giving the QB the confidence he needs to guide a new offensive playbook. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

FULL VIDEO: LSU QBs talk competition

LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels spoke to the local media on Tuesday about Myles Brennan’s departure, what the offense looks like in practice, and where the quarterback competition sits heading into Wednesday’s scrimmage. Click on the video provided for the full comments from Nussmeier and Daniels.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU QB Myles Brennan stepping away from football

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to stop playing football. The announcement came from the LSU Athletic Department on Monday morning. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WATCH: LSU QB throwing drill over crossbar

LSU quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels and Walker Howard make tough throws in QB drill the day Myles Brennan retired from college football. Brennan was not seen at practice, but the other three quarterbacks made tough throws over the crossbar and to a waiting receiver on the other side. Brennan released a statement about stepping […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Parker Bugg receives MLB call-up to the Miami Marlins

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU pitcher Parker Bugg has been promoted to the Miami Marlins active roster, and he will join the club at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The Marlins open a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres on Monday night. Bugg posted a 1.88 ERA in 17 games this season (two […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

155
Followers
415
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy