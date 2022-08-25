Read full article on original website
TRUTH
5d ago
The problem is to many gun owners don't have the guns locked up. my cousin had his house broken in to. someone stole 12 unsecured guns. so many cars broken into and they steal the gun out of it. Lock up your guns.
Reply(2)
12
Melinda
5d ago
This poor kid is only immolating what he knows, his irresponsible parents are to blame. Very happy to hear no one was hurt.
Reply
5
Related
AZFamily
Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools win appeal of respective probations
The City of Mesa says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Chandler police are searching for a driver involved in a street race that left another man dead. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The heat is...
AZFamily
Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
fox10phoenix.com
Shootout and barricade situation prompts lockdown of Maricopa elementary school; suspect dead
MARICOPA, Ariz. - An investigation is underway, according to officials in the town of Maricopa, following a shooting and barricade situation that culminated in the suspect's death on Aug. 29. "These are complicated and convoluted investigations," said Commander Stephen Judd with the Maricopa Police Department. "There’s a lot of moving...
AZFamily
New K-12 school creating traffic congestion mess for neighbors near Anthem
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a line of cars you’d expect to see trying to park at an Arizona Cardinals football game, not waiting to pick the kids from school. “It’s so frustrating,” said Kellie Gump. “I just wait and wait and wait.” A major traffic situation is brewing twice a day in North Phoenix, off I-17 near Anthem Way. A new K-12 charter school, Great Hearts Anthem, opened last week and is already creating some serious congestion around the neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
SUSD board expels gun-toting Arcadia student
The Scottsdale Unified School District voted last week to expel an Arcadia High School student for bringing a gun to school last year. The move was on the consent agenda and board members did not speak about the issue. The district did not name the student. The agenda noted the...
fox10phoenix.com
Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
AZFamily
2 men accused of causing $7,000 in graffiti damage in Avondale, surrounding areas
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of graffiti damage in the West Valley. Avondale police said that the vandalism was happening in various parts of the city and throughout surrounding areas during the last several months. In all, there are 17 known reports of damage that cost the city more than $7,000 to clean up. Officers identified the suspects as Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30. They’re also known by their respective nicknames, Sier and Smerk.
AZFamily
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
AZFamily
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
AZFamily
Phoenix police stationed outside hospital after 2 officers were shot
Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. GCU Havocs talks school spirit, supporting student-athletes. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Being a part...
15-Year-Old Arizona Student Set To Be The Youngest Nursing Graduate
"I think she’s going to be really well prepared and I can’t wait to see where she goes."
AZFamily
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
AZFamily
Deputies locate parents of a 10-year-old girl found alone in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they have located the parents of a 10-year-old girl. Deputies found the girl alone near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s officials did not release any other details.
AZFamily
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
AZFamily
Shooting of 2 Phoenix officers is fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting in the city this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The shooting on Sunday night of two Phoenix police officers marks the fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting of officers in the department this year, according to figures compiled by Arizona’s Family. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after...
AZFamily
Tuesday is deadline to apply for Mesa’s housing voucher program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t already, Tuesday is the deadline for folks to apply for the city of Mesa’s housing voucher program. And already they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. It’s been since 2016 that...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash
On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The City of Mesa says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated:...
Chandler police searching for driver involved in deadly street-racing incident
Police say the driver of a red Camaro lost control while street racing another vehicle on August 25, before crashing into a block wall. The driver, 32-year-old Mahad Zara, died from his injuries.
Comments / 17