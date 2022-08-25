Preparing for fall goose hunting: Carlson

I can’t remember exactly when I started focusing much of my fall hunting on Canada geese, but I do know it has been many years. During this time, I am amazed at how goose hunting has changed. It is not as simple as it used to be.

I firmly believe Canada geese have gotten smarter over the years. Much like snow geese, they have developed a memory for the bad things that happen to them. Because of this, they are more cautious about decoy spreads than they once were.

When I first started goose hunting, I had a meager spread of a dozen silhouettes and a couple dozen oversized shells. That was it. It all fit neatly in the back of my Chevy Blazer with room to spare.

Today, I would be hard pressed to have much success with this caliber of a decoy spread. Although I still use silhouettes and shell decoys, full bodied decoys are an absolute must.

Decoys have to look great in order to fool today’s savvy geese. Because of this, I spend hours washing and repainting my decoys every couple of years. It is not a pleasant job, but it is something I believe is a must to fool decoy wary birds.

Even with great looking decoy spreads, I find that geese often come in high and make a swing over the top of the spread. This allows them to look down into the spread from above and pick up on anything that looks to be out of the ordinary.

This fly-over approach is the kiss of death for hunters as cautious birds usually find something they don’t like.

I have seen geese do this same fly-over routine when working live birds. They are simply more cautious than they used to be.

This doesn’t mean that all geese are going to shy from decoy spreads. There are certainly some that haven’t figured it out or are too young to have developed a fear of decoys. Those are the ones that make hunting worthwhile.

With the early goose season starting on Sept. 3, hunters need to think about making their spreads as realistic as possible. Today’s geese are smarter than they used to be.

— This is the opinion of outdoors columnist Jerry Carlson. Contact him at jerrycarlson@cloudnet.com.