Samsung's latest foldables are its best yet, even if this year's releases are mostly made up of small, iterative changes. And while many of us have our eyes on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — with its clamshell design perfect for, you know, actually fitting into pockets — it's hard not to have some gadget lust for the ultra-expensive Z Fold 4. Of course, that folding display and matching hinge make it a perfect candidate for breaking, snapping, scratching, and more. That's where a durability test can really help buyers decide on a particular purchase, and thankfully, the king of such tests has returned to Samsung's latest phone.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO