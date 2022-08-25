Read full article on original website
Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
erienewsnow.com
Woman Badly Injured During Horse Pull at Erie County Fair
An accident at the Erie County Fair happened Tuesday night, during the horse pull competition, putting an early end to the fair. A woman was badly hurt after reportedly being trampled by a horse. Emergency crews rushed her to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter, after the incident which happened around...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday. On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66...
erienewsnow.com
Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie
Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
One person dead following two vehicle accident on Route 322
The Crawford County coroner has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a two vehicle accident along Route 322. The accident took place at the intersection of Clark Road and Route 322 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police closed off a portion of Route 322 for hours as the investigation continued. Crawford […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
wtae.com
30-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
Pa. — A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash in Irwin Township, Venango County, on Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly after 12:50 a.m. on Clintonville Road. State police said Scott Shultz, Jr., of Harrisville, was driving at a high rate of speed and his vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and then two mailboxes before then hitting a utility pole.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police in New Castle to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Lawrence County in September
(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they will be conducting DUI enforcement activities throughout Lawrence County the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. Troopers said via release that the checkpoint and enforcement will be conducted on roadways determined to be problematic with DUI offenses in order to safeguard motorists traveling throughout Lawrence County.
Times News
Car hits pole, lands in stream in Franklin
A crash along Long Run Road in Franklin Township led to a power outage Monday afternoon. The crash occurred about 3 p.m. as the driver was traveling east and apparently lost control, went off the road and snapped off a utility pole. The car continued on, coming to rest in...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
explore venango
Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
erienewsnow.com
Two Missing Crawford County Residents Raises Questions For A Connection
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
erienewsnow.com
Search for Candice Caffas Heads Into its Seventh Week with No Leads
The search for a missing woman reported out of Crawford County is into its seventh week. 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last seen July 15th at her home in Union Township near Meadville. Weeks worth of coordinated search efforts have failed to produced any solid leads. Police believe she ran away...
erienewsnow.com
erienewsnow.com
Police Investigate Overnight Shooting that Injured 17-Year-Old Boy in Erie
A 17-year-old boy was shot overnight on an east Erie porch. It happened around midnight at 1345 Lynn St., which is not far from East Middle School. The teen is in critical but stable condition after a he was hit by a gunshot that went through his wrist and into his abdomen, police said.
explore venango
Car Strikes Horse on Roadway in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a car that struck a horse on State Route 77 in Bloomfield early Thursday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, on State Highway 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle.
Bond set for man who brought body to Youngstown police station
Bond was set Monday at $500,000 for a man accused of a shooting death on Friday.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Respond to Domestic Incident in Harmony Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Marienville responded to SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, around 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, for a report of an assault by a prisoner. According to...
Youngstown police looking for wanted suspect
Police are looking for Brandon Cespo, 23, who is accused of breaking into Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm Street around 12 p.m.
