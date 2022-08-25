ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Badly Injured During Horse Pull at Erie County Fair

An accident at the Erie County Fair happened Tuesday night, during the horse pull competition, putting an early end to the fair. A woman was badly hurt after reportedly being trampled by a horse. Emergency crews rushed her to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter, after the incident which happened around...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday. On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Several Homes & Vehicles Damaged After Drive-By Shooting in Erie

Erie Police are investigating after several gunshots are fired in a reported drive-by shooting in an east Erie neighborhood. Around 7:30 Tuesday night along East 30th street, near Holland, officers responded to calls of numerous shots fired. While there were no gunshot victims, there was a lot of property damage,...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
YourErie

One person dead following two vehicle accident on Route 322

The Crawford County coroner has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a two vehicle accident along Route 322. The accident took place at the intersection of Clark Road and Route 322 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police closed off a portion of Route 322 for hours as the investigation continued. Crawford […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

30-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

Pa. — A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash in Irwin Township, Venango County, on Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly after 12:50 a.m. on Clintonville Road. State police said Scott Shultz, Jr., of Harrisville, was driving at a high rate of speed and his vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and then two mailboxes before then hitting a utility pole.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Pa State Police in New Castle to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Lawrence County in September

(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they will be conducting DUI enforcement activities throughout Lawrence County the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. Troopers said via release that the checkpoint and enforcement will be conducted on roadways determined to be problematic with DUI offenses in order to safeguard motorists traveling throughout Lawrence County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Barn#Pennsylvania State Police#Bullet Hole#Wayne Township
Times News

Car hits pole, lands in stream in Franklin

A crash along Long Run Road in Franklin Township led to a power outage Monday afternoon. The crash occurred about 3 p.m. as the driver was traveling east and apparently lost control, went off the road and snapped off a utility pole. The car continued on, coming to rest in...
FRANKLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash

A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
GROVE CITY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
erienewsnow.com

A Crawford County Woman Is Missing For Two Weeks Today

68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Car Strikes Horse on Roadway in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a car that struck a horse on State Route 77 in Bloomfield early Thursday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, on State Highway 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy