Entergy Arkansas assisting customers with summer utility bills

By Scarlett Gully
 5 days ago

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Residents in the Arklamiss are seeing a major increase in their monthly electricity bills. Entergy Arkansas is stepping in to help ease the pain of high energy bills for its customers.

“Through the months of July and August, if a customer incurs a late fee or credit card fee, we are going to credit that back to the customer and that’s for all for Entergy Arkansas customers,” explained Customer Service Manager, Chris Wasson.

Entergy Arkansas is expanding its corporate contributions by $1.8 million and implementing a series of measures to assist our customers and communities. Those measures include:

  • Increasing contributions for bill assistance to The Power to Care.
  • Working with local community partners to provide support, including grants for fans through Beat the Heat program, and assisting customers with Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs applications.
  • Providing bill assistance to Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed customers across the state through United Way.
  • Organizing Entergy Arkansas employee volunteers and contractors to conduct energy efficiency audits and weatherization improvements to select homes participating in our Entergy Solutions program across our service territory.
  • Providing funds to the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association to help with bill assistance

Residents say their bills have doubled or even hit triple digits in price.

“I know there are a lot of people who have really been struggling and having to look for help on fixed incomes and so forth. Could have paid another payment on something else… could’ve put it in savings,” said El Dorado resident Cherry Govan.

To find out more information about Entergy’s Summer Utility Assistance Program, click here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
