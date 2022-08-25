Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Suspect in custody after shots fired at Georgetown's Wawa
WASHINGTON (7News) — A person is in custody after shots were fired in a busy corridor of Washington D.C. Tuesday evening. Metropolitan Police closed the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW between M and N streets NW in Georgetown to investigate the shooting at the Wawa just before 6 p.m.
Man shot to death in Fairfax County; bystander holds accused shooter until police arrive
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was shot to death in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon and the accused shooter is in custody, police said. Fairfax County Police officers responded to a report of the shooting in the 7400 block of Vernon Sq Dr in Hybla Valley just after 1 p.m.
Two Bethesda boys charged with spray painting graffiti, vulgarities on school buildings
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Bethesda boys have been arrested and charged with three incidents of vandalism at Pyle Middle School. Montgomery County Police officers responded in June, July, and August to reports of vandalism at the school in the 6300 block of Wilson Lane, according to a police statement.
Police looking for man they say grabbed teen girl walking down sidewalk in Fairfax County
RESTON, Va. (7News) — A man grabbed a teenage girl while she walked down the sidewalk Tuesday, Fairfax County police said. Fairfax County officers called the incident an "attempted abduction." It took place in the 1800 block of Old Reston Avenue in Reston. Police said the girl broke free...
Father charged for leaving child inside vehicle stolen by suspect in Arlington: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. — A father is facing consequences after his car was stolen with his child inside. According to the Arlington Police Department, on Sunday one of their officers was flagged down by a vehicle owner whose car was stolen after he left it idling with his child inside just after 6 p.m.
Former Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward defrauded KIPP DC of $2.2M, investigation determines
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Former Hyattsville Mayor and KIPP D.C. senior technology director Kevin Ward was responsible for defrauding the school of $2.2 million intended for student technology devices and services, a federal investigation revealed. KIPP D.C. announced these findings Tuesday, detailing the school's process of determining the wrongdoing.
PHOTOS: Fairfax County officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was caught in the grill of their car.
Police ID driver who died after slamming into Gaithersburg home, sparking massive blaze
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A driver has died after slamming his car into a townhome in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon, Montgomery County police said. The driver of the BMW, 62-year-old Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday evening. Montgomery County fire crews were at the scene...
Police search for suspect after car stolen with child inside at Rosslyn
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Police are searching for a man who stole a car with a child inside. Officers responded to N. Lynn St. at Wilson Blvd. for a report of a stolen car with a child inside. D.C. police later found the vehicle with the child...
WATCH: Baltimore firefighters welcome fallen member's stepdaughter at school
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The stepdaughter of a Baltimore firefighter killed in the line of duty received a warm welcome Monday on her first day of school. Firefighters stepped up to form a long line of extended support for Mila. She was also handed a flower bouquet. Mila's stepmom,...
Police investigate woman's homicide in Hyattsville after welfare check: PGPD
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a woman was found dead following a welfare check, according to a series of tweets from the department. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to an address in the 2000 block of...
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane...
Loudoun Co. high school choral director honored as Virginia Region 4 Teacher of the Year
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Jordan Markwood, the fine arts department chair and choral director at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, is Virginia's 2023 Region 4 Teacher of the Year. Region 4 encompasses school divisions in the counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, Page,...
2 Suitland High School students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. One of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his waistband when Prince George’s...
Maryland toddler to be featured in Times Square for Down syndrome awareness
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County girl will be featured on the big screen in New York City's Times Square this fall as part of Down syndrome awareness month. Charleigh-Jean Carozza-Caviness, 3, from Gaithersburg, Md. will appear on the jumbotron on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.
Service restored to Metro lines after report person struck by train at Foggy Bottom: WMATA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Silver and Blue Lines were delayed Sunday morning after reports that a person was struck by a train at Foggy Bottom, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). Shortly before 10 a.m., Metro said train delays were no longer expected. Trains were single-tracking...
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
Yesli Vega slams Joe Biden's student loan proposal, rising crime in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Yesli Vega is the Republican candidate working to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Northern Virginia. Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District is one of the most competitive districts in Virginia and the country. “We certainly have the momentum. Things are looking really...
Catholic Archdiocese of Washington students head back to class
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — It's back to class for more than 24,000 students in the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which includes the District and parts of Maryland. The Archdiocese implemented rolling opening dates. By the numbers, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington runs 90 schools, preschool through high school—the...
Fairfax City Restaurant Week with Capital Ale House
7NewsDC — Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off today, with 27 restaurants slashing prices for lunch and dinner all week long. Joining us with a preview of their mouthwatering menu are Fairfax City's Chris Bruno and Chef Jacqueline of Capital Ale House. Learn more at fairfaxcityrestaurantweek.com.
