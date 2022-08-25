ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody after shots fired at Georgetown's Wawa

WASHINGTON (7News) — A person is in custody after shots were fired in a busy corridor of Washington D.C. Tuesday evening. Metropolitan Police closed the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW between M and N streets NW in Georgetown to investigate the shooting at the Wawa just before 6 p.m.
WJLA

3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane...
WJLA

Maryland toddler to be featured in Times Square for Down syndrome awareness

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County girl will be featured on the big screen in New York City's Times Square this fall as part of Down syndrome awareness month. Charleigh-Jean Carozza-Caviness, 3, from Gaithersburg, Md. will appear on the jumbotron on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.
WJLA

Catholic Archdiocese of Washington students head back to class

OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — It's back to class for more than 24,000 students in the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which includes the District and parts of Maryland. The Archdiocese implemented rolling opening dates. By the numbers, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington runs 90 schools, preschool through high school—the...
WJLA

Fairfax City Restaurant Week with Capital Ale House

7NewsDC — Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off today, with 27 restaurants slashing prices for lunch and dinner all week long. Joining us with a preview of their mouthwatering menu are Fairfax City's Chris Bruno and Chef Jacqueline of Capital Ale House. Learn more at fairfaxcityrestaurantweek.com.
FAIRFAX, VA

