Oregon State Fair returns Friday with new events, activities. Here's the lineup

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
 5 days ago
The Oregon State Fair is back in action Friday with new events for visitors to check out.

The fair is held at the Oregon State Fairgrounds at 2330 17th St. NE in Salem and runs through Sept. 5.

More on what to expect:

  • Which Oregon authors will be at the state fair?

This year, the state fair has new attractions, events and food vendors. Here are some of the new attractions for people to explore.

Events for family fun

Magic of Rafael

California magician Rafael will perform magic tricks and illusions at the Family Fun Stage daily. He will perform close-up magic tricks, mind reading and his famous illusion show.

Times: 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.; 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Family Fun Stage

Dia de la Familia

This year, the state fair will celebrate Latin culture with bilingual and bicultural entertainment and activities on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. A Mexican bingo game, called Loteria, and a tortilla art activity are some of the highlights of this event. Music performances by Latin bands will go all day as well, with a special finale on Sept. 4.

Times: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 28; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 4

Location: Spirit of Oregon Stage

Things to eat

Food trucks

Food trucks are located in the Homegrown Oregon area. There will be a bar and music along with the food trucks. Some of the food trucks included are Bo & Vine; Bountiful Pies; Chicken Shack; Alotta Wood Fired Pizza; and Dee’s Lush Kitchen, which serves vegan, fish and tofu plates.

Location: Homegrown Oregon area

Live performances

Daredevils and Wheels Moto Stunt Spectacular:

The Daredevil Circus is a live stunt event combining motorcycle stunts and aerial performances. They have performed at the Orion festival in Detroit, Michigan, Disney World and Six Flags amusement parks. The show includes stunts called the "Wheel of Steel," "Motorcycle Globe of Death" and "Aerial Lyra Trapeze."

Times: Weekends: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; 4 to 4:30 p.m.; 6 to 6:30 p.m.; 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: West Pavilion Lawn

Hell on Hooves

This rodeo show includes bareback riding, barrel racing and saddle broncs — and a high-stakes poker game. Hell on Hooves takes place on Friday and Saturday.

Times: 7 p.m.

Location: Pavilion

Where to buy tickets

Ticket information and prices can be found on the state fair website. Ticket sales at the gate will end one hour before the fair closes each day.

Fair admission tickets and carnival tickets are a separate cost. Concert tickets for the Columbia Bank concert series are available at bit.ly/3KhAmCF and range from $40 to $100.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO

