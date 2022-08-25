Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police investigating homicide of juvenile in Saginaw
SAGIANW, Mich. - The Michigan State Police crime lab has been brought in for a homicide investigation in Saginaw. Police say the victim is a female juvenile, and that her family reported her missing early Tuesday morning. "Law enforcement started searching the area and unfortunately located her body a short...
Richfield Public School Academy closes due to staff illness
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Richfield Public School Academy has announced it will be closed until September 6th due to staff illness. Saginaw Public Schools is trying to level this teacher and substitute teacher shortage by establishing the Grow Our Own Program. Dr. Ramont Roberts is the Superintendent of Saginaw Public...
Café at UM-Flint holds grand-reopening celebration
FLINT, Mich. - Some Mid-Michigan area college students were able to enjoy some free food and fun on Monday. Clint's Café at the University of Michigan Flint held it's grand reopening on the 3rd floor of the UCEN building after being renovated. Students and staff came for free food,...
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
Saginaw Splash Park to close for the 2022 season
SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw's Splash Park announces to close on September 5 at 7:00 p.m. for the 2022 season. Saginaw residents will have a few more days to chase summer at their local water park. The Splash Park, located in the Frank N. Anderson Celebration Park, will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends at Sears Lake in Milford Township. On August 28, shortly after 8 p.m., Joshua David Auxier, an 18-year-old from Indiana, and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline. When he and his friends went under water, Auxier did not resurface.
16-month-old found dead in ditch had skull fracture, says prosecutor
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office has released new details on the case of a toddler that was found dead in Montrose Twp. last week. According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the 16-month-old was found to have a skull fracture. The father of the child was...
Water main break prompts boil water advisory in part of Caro
CARO, Mich - A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in parts of the Tuscola County community of Caro. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office reports the water main break is on Hooper Street near Burnside. The Caro Public Works Department is asking all residents who live along...
Local organization holds vendor event at Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint organization gave local vendors the opportunity to sell their wares at the Genesee Valley Mall Sunday. Sisters Supporting Sisters is a worldwide organization that was founded by Tanisha Thompson in 2015. According to Thompson, a lot of people can't afford to have their own space...
Car show held in Fenton
FENTON, Mich. - A car show was held in Fenton to promote local business Saturday. The event was organized by DMW, a company that does detailing work on cars. People in attendance could enjoy food, games, and of course cars and motorcycles. Mid-Michigan NOW spoke with the event organizer about...
Fire-stricken fuel refinery serving Michigan expected to restart by middle of week
LANSING, Mich. — An Indiana fuel refinery, that shut down last week after a fire, is expected to be running again by the middle of this week, experts said. Drivers likely won't see an impact on gas prices directly due to a fire at a major regional refinery in Whiting, Indiana that forced the plant to temporarily go offline, Michigan Petroleum Association president Mark Griffin said.
Sheriff's Office asks for public's help to locate missing Oakland County teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac teen who has not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. The teen is identified as 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area. He has...
Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth holding job fair in September
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Love Christmas? Always wanted to be one of Santa' elves? Frankenmuth might have the next best thing. Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth will be filling a number of positions at its job fair Wednesday, September 7. Interested individuals should enter Bronner’s south entrance between 2 p.m....
74-year-old man charged for exposing himself at bowling alley, Michigan State Police say
REESE, Mich. - A 74-year-old man has been arraigned on a charge of aggravated indecent exposure after allegedly fondling himself at a bowling alley in the City of Reese, police say. Michigan State Police responded to a report of a man exposing and touching himself at the Rocket Bowling Bar...
Saginaw Fire Department receives grant to train nearly a dozen new fire inspectors
SAGINAW, Mich. - New federal funding will go to support the Saginaw Fire Department and its public safety efforts. A grant totaling $40,639 was awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program. The funds will enable the Saginaw Fire Department to train 11 new...
Davison School Board seat vacated after trustee moves out of district
DAVISON, Mich. - The Davison School Board says that Trustee Nicholas Goyette has vacated his elected seat. According to Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover, the board was presented with "irrefutable evidence" from the Board’s attorneys that Mr. Goyette moved out of the Davison School District in 2021, which in turns means he has forfeited his position which requires residency in the district.
Smart watches in schools, do they make kids safer?
NEW LOTHROP, Mich. - As many school districts are banning cell phones, including New Lothrop High School, families are relying on smart watches to keep in touch with their kids. For some parents, they tell Mid-Michigan NOW communication with their kids is about safety. "We did have a lockdown," said...
Child's body found in Montrose Twp. ditch, arrest made
MONTROSE TWP, Mich - The Montrose Twp. Police Department confirms a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a child's body found in a ditch in the 9400 Block of North Morrish Road. Investigators say they were called to the area on Thursday, August 25 at...
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
19-year-old woman injured in shooting at Vibez Nightclub in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police say a 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot at Vibez Nightclub in Flint early Sunday morning. Police responded to the club located in the 5500 blk. N. Saginaw St. around 2:45 a.m. on August 28th for reports of a shooting. Investigators say a...
