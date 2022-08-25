ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

EMBARK Bus Involved In Downtown OKC Accident

An EMBARK bus was involved in an accident late Monday morning in downtown OKC. The accident was reported near Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue. Oklahoma City police as well as EMSA ambulances responded to the scene. If there are any injuries, the extent of them is not yet known.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Couple Arrested In Connection With Oklahoma City Homicide

Court filings detail a man’s violent murder at an Oklahoma City homeless encampment. According to the documents Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was beaten, strangled and hanged from a tree. According to Oklahoma City police James Guillory, 20, and girlfriend Sierra McCoy-Griffen,18, were arrested. Police say the couple plotted to kill...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Investigates Second Homicide Involving Unhoused People In As Many Weeks

The Homeless Alliance's Point In Time Count counted about 1,340 people who experience homelessness in Oklahoma City. Thirty-five percent of the 1,340 live completely outside. In recent weeks, two encampments have turned into crime scenes. The latest happened Saturday morning near North Western Avenue and the Kilpatrick Turnpike Service Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping

A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting

Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue. Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home. The...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus

The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University. The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown. Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a...
BETHANY, OK
News On 6

Family Of EPD Officer Killed In Crash File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of a fallen Edmond police officer filed a civil lawsuit against his alleged killer in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday. Sgt. CJ Nelson was killed after a July 19 crash after Oklahoma City police found a pickup truck struck his motorcycle and other vehicles. Officers arrested and...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Battle Bethany House Fire

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in Bethany. The fire started in a home near Northwest 23rd Street and North Council Road. Everyone inside of the home made it out safely, but an elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation, according to firefighters on the scene.
BETHANY, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Investigating Early Morning Vehicle Fire In Moore

Fire crews were on the scene early Sunday morning for a vehicle fire on the southwest side of Moore. One victim was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. This is a developing story.
MOORE, OK
News On 6

After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest

One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
MUSTANG, OK

