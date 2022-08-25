Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
EMBARK Bus Involved In Downtown OKC Accident
An EMBARK bus was involved in an accident late Monday morning in downtown OKC. The accident was reported near Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue. Oklahoma City police as well as EMSA ambulances responded to the scene. If there are any injuries, the extent of them is not yet known.
News On 6
Couple Arrested In Connection With Oklahoma City Homicide
Court filings detail a man’s violent murder at an Oklahoma City homeless encampment. According to the documents Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was beaten, strangled and hanged from a tree. According to Oklahoma City police James Guillory, 20, and girlfriend Sierra McCoy-Griffen,18, were arrested. Police say the couple plotted to kill...
News On 6
OCPD Investigates Second Homicide Involving Unhoused People In As Many Weeks
The Homeless Alliance's Point In Time Count counted about 1,340 people who experience homelessness in Oklahoma City. Thirty-five percent of the 1,340 live completely outside. In recent weeks, two encampments have turned into crime scenes. The latest happened Saturday morning near North Western Avenue and the Kilpatrick Turnpike Service Road.
News On 6
OG&E: 2,000 Customers Across OKC Metro Without Electricity, Storms Affect Restoration Efforts
Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting approximately 2,000 of its Oklahoma City metro customers are without power. As of 8:15 p.m., storms caused more outages and impacted efforts to restore power. OG&E said its crews of more than 300 people are working to restore power. As of 6:42 p.m. Monday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
News On 6
Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
News On 6
Thousands Without Power In Oklahoma City Metro Following Severe Storms
Over 8,000 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers are without power Sunday night after severe storms hit the Oklahoma City metro. According to the OG&E outage map, there are 8,166 customers without power as of 11 p.m. Stay tuned to News 9 online, on the app and on Facebook for Severe...
News On 6
Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping
A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
News On 6
Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting
Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue. Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home. The...
News On 6
Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus
The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University. The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown. Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a...
News On 6
LCSO: Suspect In Logan Co. Shooting Was Supposed To Be Tracked By Ankle Monitor
Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man, wanted out of Cleveland County, was able to terrorize a family for months. The sounds of gunshots rang out Tuesday morning near West Cooksey Rd. And North Meridian. "The family was scared to death that something like this was going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Family Of EPD Officer Killed In Crash File Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of a fallen Edmond police officer filed a civil lawsuit against his alleged killer in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday. Sgt. CJ Nelson was killed after a July 19 crash after Oklahoma City police found a pickup truck struck his motorcycle and other vehicles. Officers arrested and...
News On 6
Fire Crews Battle Bethany House Fire
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in Bethany. The fire started in a home near Northwest 23rd Street and North Council Road. Everyone inside of the home made it out safely, but an elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation, according to firefighters on the scene.
News On 6
Fire Crews Investigating Early Morning Vehicle Fire In Moore
Fire crews were on the scene early Sunday morning for a vehicle fire on the southwest side of Moore. One victim was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. This is a developing story.
News On 6
'Team 128' Developing Its Oklahoma Sooners Identity Under First-Year Venables
The Brent Venables era at the University of Oklahoma kicks off, literally, Sept. 3 against UTEP. The new head football coach says his team is re-establishing what the championship mindset and OUDNA mean to them. Venables tells Dusty Dvoracek that the start of the football season against the Miners isn't...
News On 6
After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest
One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
Comments / 0