Texas State

Beto O'Rourke speaks on abortions, Texas border in interview

AUSTIN, Texas - Beto O'Rourke was in Houston, August 25, just before leaving the campaign trail after getting sick. On August 28, in a pre-recorded interview for "Texas: The Issue Is," the democrat gubernatorial candidate was on TV in three of the Lone Star State's top markets. O'Rourke, in the...
TEXAS STATE
Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'

EL PASO, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection. In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest. "While my...
TEXAS STATE
Is midterm polling beginning to favor Democrats?

AUSTIN, Texas - New polling suggests Democratic voter enthusiasm may pose a threat to the GOP's projections of a red wave at the November ballot box. This comes as President Biden, in recent weeks, signed the Inflation Reduction Act and forgives billions of dollars in student loan debt. Katie Naranjo,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
NY bans sale of cans of whipped cream to those under 21 years old

NEW YORK - Store owners are being warned about a little-known law prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers to people under the age of 21 in New York. The law went into effect in November 2021, but few people are aware of it being on the books. The legislation...
POLITICS
Visiting River Parishes in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana area that spans both banks of the Mississippi River known as River Parishes a year ago. Despite sustaining massive damage, most major tourist attractions, restaurants, and shops are reopen. Louisiana's River Parishes Tourist Commission Executive Director Jay Robicheaux has more.
LOUISIANA STATE
State Fair of Texas announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Award winners

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas revealed the winners of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. In the Best Taste - Savory category, the winner was the Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes. It includes fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples rolled in a wonton...
TEXAS STATE
Brushy Creek continues to overflow following downpour in Wilco

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Saturday night’s downpour in Williamson County was still causing headaches Monday night, as Brushy Creek continues to overflow its banks. "We're in a drought. We haven't seen rain in quite a long time. And all of a sudden we have an abundance of it," said Cpl. David Amidon of the Cedar Park Police Department.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Rainy week forecasted, isolated spotty showers expected today

AUSTIN, Texas - A rainy week ahead! We are tracking two lows, a slow-moving front, and tropical moisture heading for Texas. When you add it all up you will get multiple rounds of rain this week. The isolated to spotty showers will start later today coming in from the Gulf...
AUSTIN, TX

