Denver real estate developer and former Republican candidate for state treasurer charged with security fraud

Someone is posting as a representative from the Denver Sheriff Department is scamming people. The scammer is "spoofing" the Denver Sheriff Department telephone number to the potential victim's caller ID.The scammer then gives the potential victim a different call back number. The impersonator then tells the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court which results in a fine. The victim is then told to go to the courthouse to meet the sheriff to pay the fees by cash or wire the money. The Denver Sheriff Department wants Coloradans to know that they will never request payment for not appearing in court, nor make contact by phone. They also said that a Denver Sheriff deputy would never suggest that a member of the public meet someone on the street to pay cash or wire money for not appearing in court. Additional Information from the Denver Sheriff Department:If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, please report the information to your local police department and use the link following to notify the Colorado State Attorney General's Office of the activity: https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov/, or call the Denver DA's Fraud Hotline 720-913-9179.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO