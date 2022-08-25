Denver real estate developer and former Republican candidate for state treasurer charged with security fraud

Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Related
Nearly $30K Vanished From the HOA’s Account. The State Can’t Investigate the Management Company.
Community association managers run most of Colorado’s 10,000 homeowners associations, but state regulators no longer have the authority to look into complaints about unexplained price hikes, shadowy elections or fraud. Homeowners pay the price.
Colo. Secretary of State says some could lose their right to vote depending on midterm election results
DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is sending a stark warning to voters about what she believes is at stake in November. Griswold, speaking to the Guardian over the weekend, said voting rights could be stripped away from many Americans within a matter of months depending on who is voted into office during the midterm election, a message she reiterated in an interview with Denver7 on Monday.
coloradopolitics.com
BRAUCHLER | A DA fails justice; a judge restores it
Last Friday, hope for change in the pursuit of criminal justice and public safety came from an unexpected corner of a Denver courtroom. For each of the past 10 years, I have described our legislature as the most offender-friendly in Colorado’s history, and each year, the General Assembly has proven me right. In legislative hearings during the past decade, our General Assembly has de-emphasized — if not outright dismissed — the input of victims on the crimes that impact them most.
coloradosun.com
Denver office of social equity blasted by city auditor for lack of strategy, progress after 2 years of work
Two years after it was launched, the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation still doesn’t have a cohesive strategy for its initiatives or for assessing progress toward increasing equity, and eliminating racial and social injustice citywide, the city auditor says. The office also failed to disclose pertinent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Invasion of the Rich People: Colorado's Wealthiest Counties
Recent research reveals that Colorado is among the most popular states in the country for big-bucks transplants — and plenty of them are relocating to the Mile High City. But when it comes to overall wealth, the counties that make up metro Denver continue to trail well behind mountain-resort areas that have long attracted the rich and fabulous from beyond the state's borders.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Boulder GOP Statehouse Candidate Participated in Jan 6 Insurrection, Believes There Was Election Fraud.
Republican Katie Lehr, who is running to represent the Northern Front Range foothills at the Colorado statehouse, says she was one of the first people in attendance to the insurrection. She defends those also in attendance, despite admitting there were people prepared for an altercation with law enforcement. Lehr shared...
coloradosun.com
The $30 broadband credit little used in Colorado takes effort from low-income users. Here’s how to qualify.
A visit to Denver by a Federal Communications Commissioner this month to promote a little-used broadband discount left some households even more confused about how to actually benefit. The Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers low-income households $30 to $75 a month to offset internet costs, has been claimed by about...
2 former Denver teachers withdraw guilty pleas after judge rejects deal in espionage case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buying Canned Whipped Cream Under 21 Now Illegal in NY, Should Colorado Follow?
Colorado has its fair share of weird and crazy laws, but one law in New York is making people scratch their heads. In November of 2021, a New York law banning the sale of whipped cream chargers to those under the age of 21 quietly went into effect. Many grocers were unaware of the new law and are now hanging up signs to inform the public that they will be carded when buying cans of whipped cream.
coloradosun.com
As Colorado schools get hotter, air conditioning is still out of reach for some
Schools across Colorado began opening for the fall semester in the middle of August, with daytime temperatures reaching into the 90s in some places. Tens of thousands of Colorado public school students attend school in buildings with no air conditioning in their classrooms, and often — especially in buildings that are many decades old — no air conditioning in the building whatsoever.
Denver Sheriff Department impersonator running phone scam
Someone is posting as a representative from the Denver Sheriff Department is scamming people. The scammer is "spoofing" the Denver Sheriff Department telephone number to the potential victim's caller ID.The scammer then gives the potential victim a different call back number. The impersonator then tells the victim they were served a subpoena and failed to appear in court which results in a fine. The victim is then told to go to the courthouse to meet the sheriff to pay the fees by cash or wire the money. The Denver Sheriff Department wants Coloradans to know that they will never request payment for not appearing in court, nor make contact by phone. They also said that a Denver Sheriff deputy would never suggest that a member of the public meet someone on the street to pay cash or wire money for not appearing in court. Additional Information from the Denver Sheriff Department:If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be a Denver Deputy Sheriff, please report the information to your local police department and use the link following to notify the Colorado State Attorney General's Office of the activity: https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov/, or call the Denver DA's Fraud Hotline 720-913-9179.
coloradosun.com
Opinion: Signs of hope amid the overdose epidemic
Jason felt like his life was over before it had begun. Twenty-two years old, unable to keep a job, and spending his time and money maintaining a heroin habit, Jason wanted more but didn’t know how to stop using. As a psychiatrist working in the emergency department at Denver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado makes community college free for aspiring health care workers
Beginning this fall, Colorado will spend $26 million to provide free community college education to students looking to work in health care. The new program, dubbed Care Forward Colorado, launched last week as part of a $61 million investment in expanding Colorado’s health care workforce using federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state legislature approved the investment earlier this year through Senate Bill 226.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
coloradosun.com
The majority of bills that became law in Colorado this year were supported by both Democrats and Republicans
A record number of bills became law in Colorado for the second straight year, and a majority of the 39 Republicans in the statehouse voted in favor of 56% of them, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of legislation considered at the Capitol in 2022. Of the 657 measures introduced,...
Mesa County’s Clerk Tina Peters Throws Lawsuit to Every Election Clerk
Mesa County’s County Clerk Tina Peters targeted every Colorado election clerk and Secretary of State Jenna Griswold in a recent lawsuit.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
coloradosun.com
Charts that explain why it’s so hard to cut Colorado ozone
Ozone is the toxic air pollutant that has a lot of smart people on the Front Range really befuddled right now. Colorado is making big cuts to greenhouse gases, mainly by closing coal-fired power plants even faster than expected. New laws, and old cars switched out for new ones, have made steep cuts to the amount of nitrogen oxide and volatile organic compounds emitted in the nine northern Front Range counties.
Comments / 1