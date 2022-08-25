Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin faces criticism for backing GOP candidates across the country
The Governor is busy rallying support for GOP candidates. But it's his latest backing that's drawing some heat from Virginia Democrats.
WUSA
DC Uber driver narrowly escapes being shot after attempted carjacking
3 young, armed carjackers were allegedly aiming for the rideshare driver and shot one of their own. DC police still looking for the suspects.
WUSA
"I just want Franklin back" Car stolen with dog in the backseat in DC
Someone took Julia Salsichs car with her dog still in the backseat. The owner of the car and the dog says she just wants 6-year-old Franklin back.
Comments / 0