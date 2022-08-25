ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Tyron Smith to undergo surgery for torn hamstring, expected to be out until December

By Originally posted on
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBASC_0hVWkZfa00
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) blocs Houston Texans outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (50) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The sentiment regarding Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was altered from optimistic immediately following his injury sustained last night to crippling once it was learned hours later that he had suffered a torn hamstring. More has come out today regarding his recovery plan, and the options Dallas now has to weigh.

Smith will undergo surgery tomorrow, reports ESPN’s Todd Archer. As had been thought, the timeline to recover from the procedure will keep him sidelined until at least December. That represents, of course, a major blow to Dallas’ offensive line, but leaves open the possibility that the 31-year-old could return in time for the postseason.

Smith’s absence leaves plenty of question marks throughout the o-line. Projected starting left guard Connor McGovern – who head coach Mike McCarthy indicated is still ahead of first-round rookie Tyler Smith – was scheduled to start at center during the Cowboys’ preseason finale.

“Connor also has value at other positions, which I value a lot,” McCarthy added, via the team’s website, referring to his ability to play as a jumbo tight end or fullback as well.

With Tyron Smith on the shelf for the foreseeable future, though, Tyler Smith may be needed at either tackle or guard earlier than the team envisioned. The latter is dealing with a minor ankle injury, though owner Jerry Jones indicated that he is not concerned about his Week 1 availability. Missing the team’s final preseason game, though, would be significant given the shuffling now required amongst the starters.

In the aftermath of Smith’s diagnosis, Jones said that the front office is “giving thought” to the idea of adding a veteran blindside protector in free agency. On that point, Archer’s colleague Ed Werner tweets that Eric Fisher “wants to play this season” and has already received offers from nine teams. The former No. 1 pick is being “selective,” as evidenced by the fact he has still not signed despite widespread interest. Fisher played 15 games for the Colts last season, after his eight-year Chiefs tenure ended with a torn Achilles.

As noted by Jon Machota of The Athletic, Dallas has internal options to consider, including swing tackle Josh Ball and fifth-round rookie Matt Waletzko. The Cowboys also have the third-most cap space in the league ($21.5M), however, so signing someone like Fisher, Jason Peters or Daryl Williams would be feasible. The same could be true of a trade acquisition; Machota names former Patriots first-rounder Isaiah Wynn as a potential target.

Regardless of how they replace Smith, the Cowboys’ decisions along the o-line will go a long way in determining the offense’s effectiveness during a season once again filled with expectation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders could release 2021 No. 17 pick Alex Leatherwood?

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that “all options are on the table” with respect to the team’s handling of last year’s 17th overall pick. That could include simply moving him back inside from right tackle to right guard after his underwhelming performance this summer at his natural position. On the other hand, that could also mean a trade or release is possible.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Colts to release RB Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay faced a crowded running back room in Indianapolis, and will now look to find a home elsewhere. The Colts are releasing the veteran, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter). The 28-year-old enjoyed an historic start to his career with the Broncos. With back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tyler, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Steelers expected to retain QB Mason Rudolph

Rather than move Rudolph for a draft pick, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac notes the team’s intention is to hang onto him. One season, on a $3M base salary, remains on the extension Rudolph signed in April 2021. A couple of teams have made inquiries, per The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, but they have not swayed the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks have named Geno Smith their starting quarterback for Week 1

Following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have spent training camp and the preseason evaluating who will guide their offense in 2022. Smith, who’s been the team’s backup over the past two seasons, was going against Drew Lock, who was acquired from the Broncos in the Wilson trade. While Lock is younger and has more recent starting experience, Smith always seemed to be the favorite for the starting gig considering his familiarity with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s system, and this was reflected in him taking first-team snaps throughout the preseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles to release S Anthony Harris

After cutting Jaquiski Tartt, the Eagles are moving on from their other experienced safety. The team is releasing Anthony Harris, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Harris started for the team last season and re-signed on a one-year deal worth $2.5M this offseason, but a recent report indicated he might not be safe. The Eagles guaranteed Harris just $1M.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys eyeing trade for Jets OT Chuma Edoga

Edoga was a third-round pick of the Jets in 2019. He started all eight of his appearances as a rookie, occupying the right tackle spot. He struggled in both the pass and run game, however, leading to a PFF grade of just 49.5. The following season, the USC alum was rated much better with respect to run blocking, but still failed to live up to his draft stock and expectations.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR

Following a preseason opener where he got an extended look alongside backups, Butler was absent from practice before later landing on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. That transaction meant Butler wouldn’t be eligible to play for the Patriots during the 2022 campaign, although his two-year contract left the door open for a return in 2023. Instead, the two sides decided to move on, meaning the cornerback can now join another team and potentially play this upcoming season.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars to release WR Laquon Treadwell

The 2016 first-rounder never lived up to his draft stock with the Vikings; his most productive campaign came in 2018, when he made 35 catches for 302 yards. Given his underwhelming numbers, it came as little surprise when he moved on to Atlanta in free agency the following offseason. That led to an equally underwhelming year, however, leaving expectations low for his inaugural Jacksonville season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Bears still open to trading OL Teven Jenkins?

The 2021 second-rounder was seen as a long-term solution at one of the team’s tackle spots by former GM Ryan Pace. Instead, his struggles on the edge left him practicing with the second-team offense during the spring. Failing to impress the new front office, led by Ryan Poles, the 24-year-old quickly found himself on the roster bubble.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Espn
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders to send CB Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals

Jon Gruden-era Raiders picks continue to fly off the now-Josh McDaniels-led roster. Former second-rounder Trayvon Mullen is following Alex Leatherwood out the door. The fourth-year cornerback is heading to the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. One season remains on Mullen’s rookie contract. This helps a corner-needy Cardinals squad while also leading yet another early recent Raiders pick off their roster.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders, TE Darren Waller discussing record-setting extension?

Not much has come out regarding Darren Waller‘s extension talks with the Raiders. From the team hoping to table contract talks to 2023 to the new regime still viewing Waller as an essential piece, the situation stood in a holding pattern throughout the offseason. But Waller’s agency change may make this a front-burner matter soon.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Texans waive G Max Scharping

Not long after trading a 2020 second-round pick to the Vikings, the Texans are moving on from a 2019 Round 2 choice. Max Scharping is being waived, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson tweets. This move comes after an effort to trade the fourth-year guard, per ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler (on Twitter). Scharping,...
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Bills place star CB Tre’Davious White on PUP list

One of the most notable roster moves the Bills are making isn’t a significant release or trade but rather a health-related transaction with major implications. The team is placing cornerback Tre’Davious White on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four weeks of the season (Twitter link via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network).
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy