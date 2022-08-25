Read full article on original website
NOPD seeking suspects involved in French Quarter car burglary
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating three suspects who are accused of a French Quarter auto burglary on Aug. 21. According to police, two of the suspects were seen pulling on car door handles on the 900 block of North Rampart. The third suspect, the one pictured in the middle, was seen pulling on the door of a victim's vehicle and realized it was unlocked.
Victim pushed to the ground, suffered a broken arm on Canal Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is being accused of battery on Canal Street. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim over, causing them to fall and break their arm on Aug. 25 around 2:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Canal Street.
Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
Stop The Gun Violence rally held in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — "Violence is not the answer" Just four weeks ago 20-year-old Orin Grant Jr. was shot and killed minutes away from his father's church. "This is the beginning of a new journey for us that has left a void in our life." The pastor says his son...
Video released of the aftermath of deputy being hit by ATV
A new piece of police dashcam footage of the aftermath of the ATV pursuit that resulted in a deputy being hit by a teenager driving the ATV was just released. The video shows the Plaquemines Parish deputy lying on the ground after claiming to be hit by Reginald Hamilton, the teenager driving the ATV.
Have you seen these people? Police searching for 4 people who went missing in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for four people who have been reported missing. Erika Roberts, 18, was last seen on Aug. 5 leaving her house. She never arrived to her reported destination and was last seen walking in the area but has not returned home. Roberts...
NOPD showcases new recruits in effort to re-staff department
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department showcased 12 new recruits on Monday in the wake of staffing shortages. Of the twelve new recruits, seven are from the New Orleans area. According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, there are under 1,000 officers working for NOPD right now and over 100 have left the department since January.
Man shot on the edge of the Seventh Ward neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on the edge of the Seventh Ward and the Marigny that left one man injured. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 2:50 p.m. at the 1100 block of St. Bernard Avenue. No other information...
Hurricane Ida and Hurricane Katrina: Comparing two devastating storms that struck on the same day years apart
NEW ORLEANS — What are the odds? Two major hurricanes, on the same day, 16 years apart?. On Aug. 29, 2005, Category 3 Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Some thought that there was no way this could ever happen again. Then, Aug. 29, 2021, Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall.
Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office responds to recall efforts
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor campaign's office has responded to the recent recall efforts, as some residents are urging others to sign a petition to get Cantrell recalled. Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office released the following statement:. "The recall effort to undermine and discredit the first Black woman...
A call to action in New Orleans East that blighted properties be demolished or repaired
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East residents held a call to action on Sunday to help rebuild or demolish unsafe and unusable properties. The event was held at 6700 Plaza Drive around 11 a.m., which is the address of a blighted property well-known in the area. “This is our...
Louisiana's lieutenant governor remembers Katrina's destruction in Plaquemines Parish
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Seventeen years ago Monday, Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish with 125 mile per hour winds and 15 to 19 feet of storm surge. Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in the parish when the storm hit and helped to rebuild after. “If you...
New sanitation contracts to begin in November for New Orleans East, other parts of city
NEW ORLEANS — Recycling service will return to all New Orleans residents on Nov. 7, according to the head of the city's sanitation department. Matt Torri spoke with WDSU on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Southeast Louisiana. He said the storm caused a "complete breakdown" of the city's solid waste collection.
Shed fire spreads to shotgun home in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Uptown on Sunday morning after a shed fire spread to a home. According to NOFD, the fire started on the 1800 block of Jena Street around 5:10 a.m. When units arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a single-story, wood-framed shotgun double.
City to conduct mosquito abatement tonight in parts of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board are conducting a mosquito abatement in the Desire, Gentilly, and Upper 9th Ward areas on Monday night. The NOMTRCB will conduct the treatments by truck between 8 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting, in the following areas:. Gentilly...
Hundreds gather for second line in memory of lives lost during Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of people in New Orleans gathered Monday to remember Hurricane Katrina 17 years later. The storm caused more than 1,800 and over $100 billion in damages. But Monday, the people of New Orleans came together in solidarity to honor those who died in that deadly...
Grand Isle: A broken island still reeling from Hurricane Ida destruction
GRAND ISLE, La. — It's hard to get to Grand Isle. At times, it is stop-and-go traffic on Highway 1. Road crews are fortifying the only way in and out of the island with stones to make sure the road doesn't wash away in tropical weather. In town, traffic...
Hot with scattered storms
NEW ORLEANS — Today is a typical August day. It is hot and humid with scattered rain and storms. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Tonight will be muggy and mild to warm with lows between 74 and 80 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and patchy fog is possible.
Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
Hot, humid and some rain
NEW ORLEANS — Another hot and humid day is underway. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Heat index values are soaring to around 105 degrees. Rain and storms will be isolated to scattered. Tonight will start with mostly cloudy skies but become mostly clear overnight. Lows will mainly...
