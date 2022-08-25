NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating three suspects who are accused of a French Quarter auto burglary on Aug. 21. According to police, two of the suspects were seen pulling on car door handles on the 900 block of North Rampart. The third suspect, the one pictured in the middle, was seen pulling on the door of a victim's vehicle and realized it was unlocked.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO