Plaquemines Parish, LA

WDSU

NOPD seeking suspects involved in French Quarter car burglary

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating three suspects who are accused of a French Quarter auto burglary on Aug. 21. According to police, two of the suspects were seen pulling on car door handles on the 900 block of North Rampart. The third suspect, the one pictured in the middle, was seen pulling on the door of a victim's vehicle and realized it was unlocked.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Victim pushed to the ground, suffered a broken arm on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is being accused of battery on Canal Street. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim over, causing them to fall and break their arm on Aug. 25 around 2:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Canal Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Stop The Gun Violence rally held in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — "Violence is not the answer" Just four weeks ago 20-year-old Orin Grant Jr. was shot and killed minutes away from his father's church. "This is the beginning of a new journey for us that has left a void in our life." The pastor says his son...
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

Video released of the aftermath of deputy being hit by ATV

A new piece of police dashcam footage of the aftermath of the ATV pursuit that resulted in a deputy being hit by a teenager driving the ATV was just released. The video shows the Plaquemines Parish deputy lying on the ground after claiming to be hit by Reginald Hamilton, the teenager driving the ATV.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD showcases new recruits in effort to re-staff department

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department showcased 12 new recruits on Monday in the wake of staffing shortages. Of the twelve new recruits, seven are from the New Orleans area. According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, there are under 1,000 officers working for NOPD right now and over 100 have left the department since January.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on the edge of the Seventh Ward neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on the edge of the Seventh Ward and the Marigny that left one man injured. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 2:50 p.m. at the 1100 block of St. Bernard Avenue. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office responds to recall efforts

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor campaign's office has responded to the recent recall efforts, as some residents are urging others to sign a petition to get Cantrell recalled. Mayor Cantrell's Campaign Office released the following statement:. "The recall effort to undermine and discredit the first Black woman...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shed fire spreads to shotgun home in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Uptown on Sunday morning after a shed fire spread to a home. According to NOFD, the fire started on the 1800 block of Jena Street around 5:10 a.m. When units arrived, they noticed smoke coming from a single-story, wood-framed shotgun double.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

City to conduct mosquito abatement tonight in parts of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board are conducting a mosquito abatement in the Desire, Gentilly, and Upper 9th Ward areas on Monday night. The NOMTRCB will conduct the treatments by truck between 8 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting, in the following areas:. Gentilly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hot with scattered storms

NEW ORLEANS — Today is a typical August day. It is hot and humid with scattered rain and storms. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Tonight will be muggy and mild to warm with lows between 74 and 80 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and patchy fog is possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hot, humid and some rain

NEW ORLEANS — Another hot and humid day is underway. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Heat index values are soaring to around 105 degrees. Rain and storms will be isolated to scattered. Tonight will start with mostly cloudy skies but become mostly clear overnight. Lows will mainly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

