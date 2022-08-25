Read full article on original website
Bournemouth sack Scott Parker as manager after 9-0 defeat at Liverpool
Scott Parker has been sacked as manager of Bournemouth, three days after the team suffered a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool. Parker led Bournemouth to promotion last season but has been dismissed, after 14 months, with the team having won one of their first four Premier League matches. That came on the opening day against Aston Villa. Since then they have also lost 4-0 to Manchester City and 3-0 to Arsenal.
Nottingham Forest agree Renan Lodi deal; Sergio Reguilon close to Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign left-back Renan Lodi on loan from Atletico Madrid, who are closing on Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon as his replacement. Forest have already brought in two left-backs this summer, Harry Toffolo and Omar Richards, but the latter has been sidelined with a leg fracture and so Steve Cooper's side have been pursuing a third new signing for the role.
