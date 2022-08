For the second straight season, Scott Frost and Nebraska ended up as one of the major stories from Week 0 for the wrong reasons. A year ago, the Cornhuskers opened as 6.5-point favorites on the road to Illinois but lost 30-22 thanks to some dreadful special teams mistakes (a safety on a punt return and two missed PATs) and a costly fumble-return score. This year, as an even bigger favorite on an even longer road trip -- they were 12.5-point favorites against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland -- they fell again, 31-28.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO