New Jersey digitizing school blueprints in case of emergencies
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is using $6.5 million of federal funding to gather and digitize school blueprints for first responders, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. The American Rescue Plan funds will help the state's Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the New Jersey State Police devise maps for about 1,500 schools public and private schools. An additional 1,500 schools already have such digital graphics available, Murphy's administration said.
New Jersey allots $6.5 million for digital school blueprints to help first responders
Four Legionnaires’ Disease cases being investigated after 1 dies in N.J. county, officials say
TRENTON, N.J. - A person is dead after at least four cases of Legionnaires’ Disease popped up in one New Jersey county over the past several months, according to the Department of Health. Officials say two cases were reported in Mercer County this month. Both cases reportedly originated from...
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
Delaware to include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits
DOVER, Del. - Delaware health officials say they will soon include fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits distributed to the public. The Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response says the effort is aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption. Officials say fentanyl is now...
Authorities investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found inside Burlington County home
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - Authorities in Burlington County are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found inside a residence Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutors Office said the unnamed woman was found dead inside a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township.
New Jersey man thanks hospital staff after recovering from massive heart attack
CAMDEN - A New Jersey man returned to a local hospital where he spent 75 days after suffering a massive heart attack to thank the staff that nursed him back to health. Erik Leach said the staff at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden "mean a lot to him" after his life changing health scare.
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
Missing New Jersey boater located safely, US Coast Guard says
CAPE MAY VILLAS, N.J. - The search for a missing boater on the coast of New Jersey has been suspended after the boater was located safely. The U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police were searching for 33-year-old Christian Johnathon Hosford, Jr., the overdue boater who was last seen near Cape May Villas, New Jersey on Monday.
Weather Authority: Heat, humidity continue for heatwave's 6th day
PHILADELPHIA - Conditions in the Delaware Valley are set to be hot on Monday as the latest heatwave continues for the 6th day. Students in the Philadelphia area will be heading to their first day of school with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s in the morning, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.
Weather Authority: Storms with heavy downpours, strong winds set to move across the region Tuesday night
PHILADELPHIA - A stretch of late-summer heat will be thwarted on Tuesday night when a cold front will push strong storms across the Delaware Valley, according to forecasters. The chance for rain is expected to increase after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The storms are set to include severe conditions, including heavy...
