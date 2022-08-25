It was a hectic few days for the Florida A&M football team. Perhaps it started when coach Willie Simmons made the controversial call to start transfer quarterback Jeremy Moussa for the season opener against the University of North Carolina. While this decision shocked the FAMU world, the real shocker came on Friday when it was announced that 26 players on the roster were academically ineligible to play in Saturday’s season opener, including star linebacker Isaiah Land, who previously was recognized as the best defensive player in the FCS.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO