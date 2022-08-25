Read full article on original website
Students wonder if football team’s issues will continue
Florida A&M University’s football team made national news on Friday — for the wrong reason. One day before Saturday’s season opener at University of North Carolina, it was announced that more than two dozen members of FAMU’s football team were academically ineligible to play in the game. In a statement released Friday, Coach Willie Simmons said that the Rattlers had even considered not playing the game with a depleted roster, but the graduate students and seniors on the team voted to go to Chapel Hill.
FAMU showed grit in loss to UNC
It was a hectic few days for the Florida A&M football team. Perhaps it started when coach Willie Simmons made the controversial call to start transfer quarterback Jeremy Moussa for the season opener against the University of North Carolina. While this decision shocked the FAMU world, the real shocker came on Friday when it was announced that 26 players on the roster were academically ineligible to play in Saturday’s season opener, including star linebacker Isaiah Land, who previously was recognized as the best defensive player in the FCS.
