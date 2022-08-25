ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

At groundbreaking, Madison Park North hailed as a $100M investment to create ‘a new gateway for West Baltimore’

By Ed Gunts
baltimorefishbowl.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Patrons discuss closure of Baltimore's North Avenue Market

Two years ago, the North Avenue Market opened offering free entertainment. This week, organizers announced it's now closed for good. The North Avenue Market was a place for people to come to play free arcade games, listen to music and get a bite to eat, but now that's all over.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: August 30 – September 5

This Week: Joyce J. Scott at Banneker-Douglass Museum, WTMD First Thursday Festival, SHAN Wallace hosts “The Queer Agenda: THE WATERMELON WOMAN” screening at SNF Parkway, The One and the Many opening reception at Baltimore Jewelry Center, The Space Between Us curated by Lily Xiao opening reception at Gallery CA, Jani Hileman and Adiante Franszoon have opening receptions at Creative Alliance, and the 2022 Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival — PLUS Maryland Film Festival RFP for Graphic Design Services and more featured opportunities!
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Ramos warns residents away from event by nonprofit that caused an uproar at City Hall

Councilwoman questions the business practices of mortgage lender NACA, while its leader again attacks her. The Boston-based nonprofit that had caused an uproar at a City Council meeting – its leader warning that the people he brought could turn riotous before insulting Mayor Brandon Scott and Councilwoman Odette Ramos – is holding an event next week in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brandon Scott
Person
James Madison
foxbaltimore.com

Security checks expected in Baltimore city public schools again this year

WBFF — Baltimore City students are now back in their classrooms for the first week of school and safety remains a big concern. This morning we were joined by another law enforcement expert the former chief of police in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Maury Richards to weigh in on all of this. He discussed guns found inside city schools and whether resource officers being armed in city schools help protect students?
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system

Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Balt Co. Councilwoman withdraws controversial bill for waterfront development exemptions

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins withdrew a controversial bill Tuesday afternoon amid mounting pressure from environmental groups. Bill 57-22 called for exemptions for waterfront properties to expand within the Chesapeake Bay Critical Areas in eastern Baltimore County. In a statement Tuesday, Bevins said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Beloved veterinarian shot on Light Street leading to school lockdown in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE -- A beloved veterinarian was shot inside the Light Street Animal Hospital on Monday morning, according to those who know the victim.After evacuating homes and businesses and locking down an elementary school less than one block away, police were able to take the suspect into custody."It is a family incident between two relatives who got into some type of dispute. One individual produced a gun and shot the other one," said Col. Richard Worley of the Baltimore Police Department. "We were able to get them out luckily by the brave work of the fire department and Baltimore City officers who...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Commercial Real Estate#Hud#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Linus Realestate#Mcb Real Estate#Mlr Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW adjusts billing calculations for water leaks

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Department of Public Works announced it will change how it calculates water bill adjustments for interior leaks, allowing residents to make more frequent requests and for amendments to apply to an additional month.Starting in September, Baltimoreans will be able to have adjustments applied to their bill for three consecutive months of the highest water usage, up from two, and they will be able to make a request once every year, Mayor Brandon Scott and DPW Director Jason Mitchell announced.The agency allows for billing adjustments for interior leaks in which water from appliances returns to the sewer system,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Officers responding to South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Officers are responding to a shooting Monday morning in south Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. Police said at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy