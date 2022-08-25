ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

mainebiz.biz

Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations

The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
ROCKLAND, ME
Q97.9

Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever

Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Two killed in Maine crash

CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
CARMEL, ME
WMTW

Vandals steal, burn flags at Maine apartment complex

HERMON, Maine — Firefighters in Hermon say someone stole American flags and service flags from residents' property at the Hermon Meadows Apartments and then burned them in the driveway of the apartments. Firefighters say it happened either late Sunday or early Monday. The Hermon Fire Department said there was...
HERMON, ME
Seacoast Current

Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
ROXBURY, ME
94.9 HOM

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
GEORGETOWN, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See

One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning

According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
AUBURN, ME
wgan.com

24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine

300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
PORTLAND, ME
nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say

A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Child death investigation in Auburn

AUBURN — Tragedy at a home Saturday afternoon when a child was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool. Police and fire departments were called to a home at 56 Dillingham hill road for a report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool.
AUBURN, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend

At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Two men killed in Carmel crash Monday

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were killed during a crash in Carmel Monday night. The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of a crash along Route 69 around 9. On arrival, the male driver and a male occupant were both found deceased. Officials believe speeding was...
CARMEL, ME

