Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
mainebiz.biz
Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations
The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
WMTW
Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Two killed in Maine crash
CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
WMTW
Vandals steal, burn flags at Maine apartment complex
HERMON, Maine — Firefighters in Hermon say someone stole American flags and service flags from residents' property at the Hermon Meadows Apartments and then burned them in the driveway of the apartments. Firefighters say it happened either late Sunday or early Monday. The Hermon Fire Department said there was...
Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
WMTW
Maine school district rolling out new technology tracking student ridership on buses
HALLOWELL, Maine — This week, students in RSU 2 schools will be issued RFID cards to record when they board and exit school buses. The cards containing small computer chips will be roughly the size of a credit card or ID. District leaders consider the system a safety enhancement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
MaineHealth receives $1 million federal grant to expand rural access to maternal health services
NORWAY, Maine — Federal and state officials met at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway on Monday to announce a $1 million federal grant for MaineHealth to expand access to maternal health services in rural Maine. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health Resources and Services Administration...
Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning
According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say
A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
foxbangor.com
Child death investigation in Auburn
AUBURN — Tragedy at a home Saturday afternoon when a child was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool. Police and fire departments were called to a home at 56 Dillingham hill road for a report of a two-year-old child that was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
wabi.tv
Two men killed in Carmel crash Monday
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were killed during a crash in Carmel Monday night. The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of a crash along Route 69 around 9. On arrival, the male driver and a male occupant were both found deceased. Officials believe speeding was...
Comments / 0