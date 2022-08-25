Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc holds a wide lead among other Republican challengers in New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary, according to a new poll out on Tuesday. A University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll found that among likely Republican primary voters in the state, 43 percent of those surveyed would back Bolduc if the GOP primary for the New Hampshire Senate seat was held today. New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse got the second highest percentage of support, at 22 percent.

ELECTIONS ・ 23 HOURS AGO