WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The have been a total of 2,661 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Officials reported 136 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 344,155 cases. According to the New...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health experts look for more 'holistic approach' to prevent illnesses this school year
CONCORD, N.H. — Health experts say this is the most "normal" back-to-school students and their families have had since the start of the pandemic, but they say there are still some challenges. “Our first message to people particularly going back to school, parents that are concerned about their children,...
WMUR.com
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
WMUR.com
Maryland governor urges Republicans to stay focused on issues, not on past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — During a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Republicans can sweep this year's midterm elections if they stay focused on the right issues. The Maryland governor was at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester on Tuesday for a fundraiser to help New...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
WMUR.com
Video: Another hot day could set August record in New Hampshire
The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A mild and muggy Tuesday, with temperatures climbing back to around 90 degrees...
Retired general holds wide lead in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary race: poll
Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc holds a wide lead among other Republican challengers in New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary, according to a new poll out on Tuesday. A University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll found that among likely Republican primary voters in the state, 43 percent of those surveyed would back Bolduc if the GOP primary for the New Hampshire Senate seat was held today. New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse got the second highest percentage of support, at 22 percent.
WMUR.com
Video: More heat ahead before showers in New Hampshire
The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, mild, and muggy with some valley...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
msn.com
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
WMUR.com
With winter approaching, fears of higher heating oil costs grow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices have been dropping for some time, but the price of oil to heat people's homes is going in the opposite direction. With summer ending, some Granite Staters are growing more concerned about price hikes when the temperature drops. The Northeast is projected to see...
WMUR.com
CloseUp: AG investigates no-I.D. voters after each election
This last week the Secretary of State's Special Committee on Voter Confidence held a hearing in Berlin. The Attorney General's Office testified at length about just how much law enforcement work goes into ensuring New Hampshire elections are fair and that any cases of fraud are uncovered and prosecuted.
whdh.com
Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
WMUR.com
Dozens of goats rescued in Massachusetts still looking for homes
METHUEN, Mass. — More than 60 of the goats rescued in Massachusetts earlier this year have been adopted, but dozens are still looking for a home. In January, 120 goats were taken to Nevins Farm, just over the border in Methuen, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of...
WMUR.com
Severe storm threat diminishes for New Hampshire after storms roll through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for most of New Hampshire has been dropped by the National Weather Service after a series of severe storms moved through the state. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire during the afternoon, and there were some...
Hiker falls to his death from New Hampshire mountain, authorities say
A hiker fell off a ledge and to his death Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, officials said. Authorities were notified of the hiker’s fall about 12:50 p.m., according to a Monday statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game. A spokesperson with New Hampshire Fish...
WMUR.com
Video: Morning showers and lots of sun
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some initial showers this morning, a much cooler and drier pattern settles in for the end of the week. Any early showers today will be exiting with increasing sun to follow for the remainder of the day. A few spot showers are possible in northern NH this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy, not as hot, and turning less humid. Highs will range from 75-85 with a westerly breeze this PM.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
