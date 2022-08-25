Read full article on original website
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosts COVID-19 update, 4th booster shot
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition hosted a virtual meeting this afternoon, via Zoom, to discuss current Covid-19 statistics in the state. Health officials spoke on a variety of topics, but centered a lot of the discussion around the importance of getting the fourth booster shot. According...
Oklahoma Beef Council and the OBI to offer free hot dogs to donors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In an effort to up donations, the Oklahoma Beef Council will offer free hot dogs to anyone who donates blood this week. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Thursday and Friday at the Oklahoma Blood Institute. They will also offer OU...
First Alert Forecast | 8/30AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast to east winds at 10 to 15mph. With enough moisture overhead, similar to yesterday, some could see another round of showers and thunderstorms. Timing looks to be the mid afternoon with all activity coming to an end after sunset tonight. Storms are capable of producing 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. The strongest of storms will also produce heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding concerns.
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
