AFP

US life expectancy drops for 2nd straight year, due to Covid

Life expectancy for Americans dropped in 2021 for the second straight year -- the biggest two-year decline in a century -- notably due to the Covid-19 pandemic, US health officials announced Wednesday. "The declines in life expectancy since 2019 are largely driven by the pandemic," said the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
