Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
US life expectancy drops for 2nd straight year, due to Covid
Life expectancy for Americans dropped in 2021 for the second straight year -- the biggest two-year decline in a century -- notably due to the Covid-19 pandemic, US health officials announced Wednesday. "The declines in life expectancy since 2019 are largely driven by the pandemic," said the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
