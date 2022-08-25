Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
numberfire.com
Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Crawford will move to the bench on Sunday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Padres leave Luis Campusano off Monday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Luis Campusano in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Campusano will sit Monday night's game out while Austin Nola takes over at catcher and bats ninth against the Giants. Campusano has made 17 plate appearances so far this season,...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Tommy La Stella sitting on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. La Stella will sit on the bench after Evan Longoria was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 143 batted balls this season, La Stella has accounted for a 2.1%...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Engel for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria hitting in cleanup spot for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Longoria will take over designated hitting duties after Tommy La Stella was benched. In a matchup versus San Diego's lefty Blake Snell, our models project Longoria to score 10.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was aligned at second base, and J.D. Davis was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto will move to the bench on Tuesday with Garrett Stubbs catching for right-hander Aaron Nola. Stubbs will bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Molina will catch for right-hander Dakota Hudson on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. Andrew Knizner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Molina for 8.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine behind the plate for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Romine will start at catcher after Chuckie Robinson was left on the bench against their division competition. In a matchup against Cardinals' righty Dakota Hudson, our models project Romine to score 3.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz batting fifth in Colorado's Tuesday lineup
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Diaz will catch on Tuesday evening after Brian Serven was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Giants position J.D. Davis at third base on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is batting fifth in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will man third base after Wilmer Flores was shifted to second, Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, and joc Pederson was given a breather. numberFire's models project Davis to score 8.2...
numberfire.com
Rays' Shane McClanahan (shoulder) scratched on Tuesday, Shawn Armstrong starts
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (shoulder) was scratched from Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. McClanahan was a very late scratch from his expected start on Tuesday due to a left shoulder impingement. Shawn Armstrong got the start against the Marlins. Expect more information to become available on the severity of McClanahan's injury either tonight or tomorrow.
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Bradley will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Alejandro Kirk moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 6.2 FanDuel points...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Oakland's Shea Langeliers receives Tuesday off
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. Langeliers will rest on the bench after Sean Murphy was chosen as Oakland's starting catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 26 batted balls this season, Langeliers has accounted for a 11.5% barrel rate and a .217...
Comments / 0