Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse, Lewiston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-31 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewiston Area HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration.
Comments / 0