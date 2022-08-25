Old school: Students in tiny Missouri town to be disciplined by paddling

A Missouri school district is going old school when it comes to discipline.

Some students in the Cassville School District will face corporal punishment — by way of paddling — instead of suspension.

District Superintendent Dr. Merlyn Johnson told local outlet KOLR that the new, old-fashioned policy emerged from a parent survey last year. Discipline, particularly suspension, was top of mind.

“The complaints that we have heard from some of our parents is that they don’t want their students suspended. They want another option,” Johnson said.

“And so, this was just another option that we could use before we get to that point of suspension.”

The new policy was announced after a parent survey last year. OzarksFirst.com

Johnson told KOLR that he does not anticipate the paddling punishment, a practice that had been banned in the district since 2001, being used often. Instead, it will be a last resort delivered by administrators in the presence of another certified employee.

“Corporal punishment will be used only when other means of discipline have failed and then only in reasonable form, when the principal approve it,” Johnson explained.

Parents can also opt in or out of the policy at any point during the school year.

The Cassville district’s 2022-2023 Student Handbook defines corporal punishment as “the use of physical force as a method of correction student behavior.” The handbook says it will be limited to “swatting buttocks” with a paddle.

Superintendent Merlyn Johnson supported the decision. OzarksFirst.com

When asked how many swings are allowed, Dr. Johnson said one or two for younger students, and up to three for older students.

But while the superintendent characterized the new policy as a parent-led initiative, at least one Cassville parent has questions about the approach.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate,” Miranda Waltrip, who has three children in Cassville schools, told KOLR.

“You know, there are a lot of kids in the school district that don’t have parents that use resources the way that they should for their children.”

Some critics are calling the new policy demeaning and abusive. OzarksFirst.com

Waltrip attributed the decision to the community’s attitude.

Cassville, which has a population of just over 3,000 people, is a “really small community where people were raised a certain way,” Waltrip said.

“[Residents] are kind of blanketed in that fact that they grew up having discipline and swats,” she continued.

“And so, for them, it’s like going back to the good old days, but it’s not because it’s going to do more harm than good at the end of the day.”

Waltrip’s concerns are backed by experts. Last year, The Post reported on an analysis by University of Texas at Austin professor Elizabeth Gershoff, who said that “zero studies found the physical punishment predicted child behavior over time.”

Miranda Waltrip, a local parent, thinks the district should rethink corporal punishment. OzarksFirst.com

“Physical punishment increases child aggression and other behavior problems over time,” Gershoff told HealthDay .

“It does not improve children’s attention, cognitive [thinking] abilities, social relationships or social skills.”

For her part, Waltrip wonders if corporal punishment is simply a surface solution to deeper issues.

“You know, I feel like if they had a different outlet like counseling services and school instead of corporal punishment, that would be the more appropriate answer,” she said.

“At the end of the day they are having to hold the child down and spank them or use whatever means that they can to make the child submissive when that is not the issue, it is the fact that they need to be heard because children act out for varied reasons.”

Many on social media share Waltrip’s worries. Democratic Missouri congressional candidate and former teacher Jessica Piper expressed her disdain for the policy on Twitter, calling the punishment “humiliating and disturbing.”

“With Cassville, MO reinstating the archaic practice, #MOLeg should be taking a hard look at banning the practice in schools,” she said.

The US Supreme Court ruled that corporal punishment in schools was constitutional in 1977. Missouri is one 19 states where the practice is still legal.

Another Twitter user urged the district to “call it what it is: physical violence against minors. #Unacceptable.”

Still, Johnson, the superintendent, insists that most of the pushback on the paddling policy is coming from outside the district.

“We’ve had people actually thank us for it,” he told the Springfield News-Leader .

“Surprisingly, people on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority people I’ve run into have been supportive.”

The Cassville School District did not immediately return a request for a comment.