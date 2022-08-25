Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 88 to 98 expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO