Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 88 to 98 expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity will be high as well making it feel even hotter than the actual air temperatures. Low temperatures will only fall into the lower to mid 70s each night.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows will only fall into the 80s to near 90.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. High temperatures will rise well into the 80s at the beaches and into the 90s away from the immediate coast by this weekend. Humid conditions will make it feel even hotter. Lows will only fall into the 70s each night. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Comments / 0