Georgia prosecutor seeks to compel testimony of Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, other Trump allies in 2020 election probe

Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Investment regulators accuse NC insurance magnate of fraud
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Federal securities regulators on Tuesday formally accused a North Carolina-based insurance magnate, an associate and their investment advisory firm of defrauding clients out of over $75 million through complex schemes involving undisclosed transactions. Attorneys for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. prosecutor: Questions remain before Beltway sniper Malvo resentencing
Despite an order from Maryland’s Court of Appeals that Lee Boyd Malvo be resentenced for his six murder convictions for the 2002 Beltway sniper spree, Montgomery County prosecutor John McCarthy tells WTOP it’s unclear when, or if, the resentencing in Maryland will occur. On Friday, Maryland’s highest court...
WTOP
‘We’ve seen a disturbing trend’: DC leaders stress accountability in wake of football player’s shooting
D.C. leaders spoke Monday following a shooting Sunday that wounded a Washington Commanders player. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second...
WTOP
Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located 60-year-old Andrew T. Ainsworth. Police say Ainsworth was wanted for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say Maryland’s Montgomery County has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a lawsuit that grew from an encounter between a 5-year-old boy and two police officers at East Silver Spring Elementary School. The Washington Post reports that a recording from a body camera...
WTOP
DC man wanted in death of mother of 5 arrested in Florida
A man charged with the murder of a mother of five children in Southeast D.C. was arrested Monday in Jacksonville, Florida. Wonell A. Jones Jr., 34, of Southeast D.C., was taken into custody by federal marshals. He’s charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of 33-year-old Audora...
WTOP
Keswick Creamery cheeses sold at farm markets recalled for listeria fears
Keswick Creamery is recalling some of its cheese products sold at farmers markets and stores in the D.C. region over concerns of listeria contamination. The Pennsylvania-based company said routine sampling conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged some of its products as containing listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause serious sickness. No illnesses have been reported to date.
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate next week
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland will end its indoor mask mandate next week, CEO Monica Goldson said in a note to the school community. In a newsletter highlighting moments from the first day of school across the county, Maryland’s second-largest school system said it plans to implement a mask-optional policy beginning Sept. 6.
WTOP
Va. police looking for suspect vehicle involved in shots fired at car on Beltway
The Virginia State Police have identified a suspect vehicle involved in last Thursday’s shooting incident on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County. According to a news release, it is a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plates TWW 9398. #VSP looking for suspect vehicle: blue, 2-door 2010 Honda Civic...
WTOP
Teen charged with manslaughter in death of Suitland girl, 17
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter in the fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon of a 17-year-old girl near Washington National Cemetery, in Suitland. The victim has been identified as Ter’Nijah Ryals, of Suitland.. Police said officers were responding to reports...
WTOP
Back to school in Calvert, Anne Arundel counties
Students in Calvert and Anne Arundel Counties are the latest Marylanders tossing their backpacks on and heading to their first day of classes on Tuesday. What’s new in DC-region school systems this year?. The first day of school can bring anticipation and anxiety to students, parents and school staff....
Comments / 0