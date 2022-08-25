Georgia prosecutor seeks to compel testimony of Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, other Trump allies in 2020 election probe

Keswick Creamery is recalling some of its cheese products sold at farmers markets and stores in the D.C. region over concerns of listeria contamination. The Pennsylvania-based company said routine sampling conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged some of its products as containing listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause serious sickness. No illnesses have been reported to date.

BERRYVILLE, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO