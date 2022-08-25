Great Falls High begins Tchida era on road against Helena High

This fall may mark the beginning of a new era in Great Falls High football, but many of the faces remain the same.

New head coach Coda Tchida officially begins his tenure on the sidelines for the Bison Friday as his team heads to the state capital for a 7 p.m. nonconference contest with Helena High. Great Falls High, which finished 6-5 last season and boasted a playoff win over Missoula Big Sky, will return home to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 2 against Butte High.

Tchida, previously an assistant for the retired Mark Samson, leads a Bison unit that boasts 25 seniors and a number of key returning starters, many of which received postseason accolades a year ago.

“We’re very excited,” Tchida said. “We’ve been grinding during two-a-days and we’re healthy. Our senior class has been great leaders for us. Honestly, they’ve been great for us all summer, and our coaching staff has been great. Our quarterback has been a great leader for us and we’ve got a lot of seniors on defense that have stepped up and are now in a position to be leaders for us as well.”

The aforementioned quarterback is of course third-year starter Reed Harris, who earlier this year committed to Boston College under the Athlete designation. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds with sprinter’s speed – he finished third in Class AA in the 100-meter dash as a junior – it’s easy to see what interested college scouts far and wide.

But Tchida said that Harris, who will also play linebacker for the Bison, has led by example and widened his role as a leader for the program.

“Since I got the job, he’s really taken control of being a leader within our program. He’s always been a leader, but he’s a lot more outspoken this year, and that just comes with being a senior. I think with me putting him in the position to have more of a voice as a senior leader this year has been great…He expects a great senior season for himself and his teammates. These guys have played together for four years – and Reed’s been on varsity longer than most – but they have a great bond together. This senior season means a lot to this group,” Tchida said.

Harris, who earned first-team All-State accolades as an Athlete last season, will also have an experienced offensive line to lean on. Returning at center is senior Brendan Lockart, a second-team All-State performer, as well as all-Eastern AA tackle Ethan Bunton, a junior, and senior all-league tight end Mason LaPlante. Tchida, who also pointed out the leadership of senior linemen Raven Hensley, Adam Symonds and Hunter Kralj, said the Bison are as strong up front as he’s seen in his time with the program.

“We have the most depth we’ve had on the O-line since I’ve been here, so it’s a luxury to have that,” Tchida said. “It’s hard to find good O-linemen and we’re happy and grateful that we’ve got a good group this year. If we can stay healthy I expect big things from our offensive line.”

Rafe Longin is another weapon for the Bison, coming off all-conference honors his junior year at running back and safety, as well as earning second-team All-State accolades at kick returner.

Joining Longin and Harris as Bison captains are linebacker Eli Pike and defensive end Wyatt DeVoss, who will wear the honorary No. 40 this season. Since the 2016 season, No. 40 has been worn by a Great Falls High captain in honor of Derek Dowson, a star Bison athlete who died in 2005 in a farming accident just before his junior year.

“I’ve had Wyatt in class since he’s been a freshman. One of the hardest workers I’ve been around,” Tchida said. “Wyatt has taken on that role of being No. 40 and being our leader on the defense, setting the tone defensively.”

Other defensive leaders include senior Westin Weisenburger at middle linebacker and sophomore backer Mason Kralj.

“We expect big things out of (Weisenburger),” Tchida said. “(Mason Kralj) brings a lot of energy and is a leader. Kids look up to him as a sophomore, nobody out-works him.”

Tchida also sees his secondary as a strength of the defensive unit, led by Romeo Orozco and Irish Furthmyre at corner and Ryder English and Longin at safety.

“I think (the defensive backs) can set the tone this year for teams to have to try to run the ball on us and not be able to go deep, which will be great,” he said.