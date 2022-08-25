CMR football team kicks off 2021 campaign against Hellgate

Entering his third year as head coach of the C.M. Russell High football program, Dennis Morris sees a squad primed to hit its stride.

And with 15 starting spots filled by players with copious experience, that sentiment is hard to argue.

“We had a phenomenal summer,” Morris said. “And a lot of it is, it takes a little while when the new coach (comes in) and creates a new offense and new defense, and it took us a couple years to get settled where we were. We started this summer with the kids knowing what to do… In a long, long time, this has been the sharpest set of two-a-days (practices) and preseason that we’ve had.”

The Rustlers kick off the 2022 Class AA football campaign Friday night at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m., playing host to Missoula Hellgate in a non-conference contest. CMR finished 5-5 last season, ending with a first-round playoff loss to Helena Capital.

Friday’s game begins after the Tribune’s print deadline. Visit greatfallstribune.com Friday night for coverage of the game, or see Sunday’s edition of the Tribune.

In addition to a highly experienced defensive unit, the Rustlers will be led this season by quarterback Cole Taylor, who enters his senior season as a three-year starter in Morris’ offense.

Taylor, who garnered second-team All-State honors last year, was a starting receiver for the Rustlers most of his sophomore season before taking over full-time under center in 2021. Morris said Taylor’s year-round commitment to the program has paid dividends.

“As a high school coach, you never have enough time with those kids, but Cole has put in a ton of time,” Morris said. “Our quarterbacks start in January in the classroom with film and all that stuff, Cole has never missed a day, he’s never missed a minute, he’s hungry, wants to learn everything…It’s phenomenal to having a returning quarterback, but to also be able with the way that we do things to develop a quarterback as well. Cole is the perfect kid for that because he loves football and he’s hungry for knowledge.”

Senior Archie “A.J.” Lafurge, also an all-Eastern AA safety, will start at tailback for CMR, while Shawn Tadlock returns to the offensive line after a second-team All-State showing as a sophomore.

“Due to the class sizes we’ve had these last few years, a lot of these seniors were playing a lot, if not starting, as sophomores, so they’ve got some (varsity) football experience, which gives them a lot of confidence going into the season,” said Morris, a CMR alumnus and former NAIA All-American at Dickinson State.

Morris said the defensive unit set the tone during preseason camp.

“Overall, it’s been a little difficult for our offense preparing, and really, it’s because we play our defense,” Morris said. “Our defense, they’re so much further along than any defense that I’ve ever had.”

Joining Tadlock on the defensive line is another second-team All-State honoree in senior J.J. Triplett, while All-Stater Anthony Okes returns at linebacker in addition to his duties at center on offense.

Senior Cayden Doran is back at safety after an all-conference season a year ago along with Lafurge. Other two-way starters include receiver/linebacker Tanner Grove, and wideout/defensive backs River Wasson and Guz Nunez. Junior Kaiden Clement is another returning all-conference performer for the CMR defense but will start the season sidelined with an injury.

Grove will also punt for the Rustlers, while Elijah Groshelle will start at kicker.

“Early on, I think the strength of our team is going to be the defense. I think we’re going to be a team that’s really hard to run the ball on and you’re going to have to beat us through the air. But our offense has made great progress as well, especially with Cole developing so well,” Morris said. “I think that, honestly, we’ll be a little defensive-heavy as far as the strength, but I think we’ll be pretty balanced heading into the season. We’re excited to play (Friday) and see where we’re really at.”

Hellgate was 2-6 last year and fell to CMR in the opening game of the season 37-35. The Knights are led by new head coach Ryne Nelson, who saw great success mentoring Class A Frenchtown for five seasons, and return second-team All-State quarterback Connor Dick.